Ponddy Education Develops Revolutionary Ponddy Chinese Dictionary App

Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnouncing the world's first Chinese Dictionary app aligned to the new Chinese proficiency grading standards. Ponddy Education Inc. announces the immediate release of its Chinese Dictionary App to assist students in their quest to learn Chinese. Ponddy Chinese Dictionary is the first Chinese Dictionary App to align its vocabulary with the new Chinese Proficiency Grading Standards for International Chinese Language Education.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Dictionary#Language Education#Mandarin Chinese#Written Chinese#Ponddy Education Inc#Ponddy Education#Hsk#The Ministry Of Education#Visualize#China Daily
