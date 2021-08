It looks like we finally have something solid to talk about... It's safe to say that Black Ops Cold War has been successful and, despite what the internet wants you to think, Warzone is in a pretty good position too. (We know it still needs an anti-cheat, but that's another argument altogether.) Now, though, we're looking ahead to the next Call of Duty title from Sledgehammer Games and the release date we can expect to see confirmed for Vanguard in the coming months. We still haven't seen anything official, but the leaks look legitimate and it feels as though we're finally on the right track.