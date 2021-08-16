110 Discontinued Brands of Coffee

So, coffee is my jam. I love it, probably a bit too much. Imagine my surprise when someone else understands that anytime is coffee time – Coffee:30 – right? My coworker, Kathryn, and I saw some movement on social media about a new coffee place located where a former beloved coffee/lunch spot once stood, Chez Caffe, 127 W. College St. If you have ever been to Chez Caffe, the entire space has been completely transformed. The flooring is more of a light, faux wood finish with deep turquoise walls and gold accents. The front area has a modern, crystal chandelier with a lounge area, and in the back, the coffee bar has a caramel-colored backsplash with an upscale look to truly complement the gourmet coffee products and delicious menu items.
