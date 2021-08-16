“When you walk into the Bronzeville Collective, you can see yourself.” Collaborative storefront features over 25 local brands, focusing on creatives of color
The Bronzeville Collective MKE is a Black-owned business located in the Historic Bronzeville Arts and Culture District on the corner of Vel Phillips Ave and North Ave across from America’s Black Holocaust Museum. The storefront was established in October 2018 by Lilo Allen, Tiffany Miller, Tomira White, Jasmine Wyatt. Their mission is to highlight local talent and give them a place to thrive, not only creatively but financially.madison365.com
