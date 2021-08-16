Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

“When you walk into the Bronzeville Collective, you can see yourself.” Collaborative storefront features over 25 local brands, focusing on creatives of color

By Angelica Euseary
Posted by 
Madison365
Madison365
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bronzeville Collective MKE is a Black-owned business located in the Historic Bronzeville Arts and Culture District on the corner of Vel Phillips Ave and North Ave across from America’s Black Holocaust Museum. The storefront was established in October 2018 by Lilo Allen, Tiffany Miller, Tomira White, Jasmine Wyatt. Their mission is to highlight local talent and give them a place to thrive, not only creatively but financially.

madison365.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Bronzeville#Collaborators#Arts#Papyrus Charms#Covid#Flyblooms#Distinctive Designs#Indigo Thyme#Instant Karma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Java Jive 2021

Java Jive 2021, a jazz, coffee, and brunch fundraiser to benefit Rape Crisis Center, will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The event will offer coffee tastings from local vendors, light brunch fare, live music, a silent auction and a raffle. The Rape...
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Goodman Center to host free events introducing new CEO to community

Special promotional content provided by Goodman Community Center. The Goodman Community Center is hosting two free events inviting the public to meet its new CEO Letesha Nelson. Located in Madison’s Atwood neighborhood, the Goodman Center is Dane County’s largest community center. Nelson joined the organization in January and has hit the ground running, learning about the work the center does and making plans for its future.
Sun Prairie, WIPosted by
Madison365

Capital Land Music Fest

Capital Land Music Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. Join us for a outdoor concert featuring three spectacular musical guests. – Former member of the group Black Street Rodney Poe.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Study Circles on Race plans 20-year reunion at Friday’s Dane Dances

Back in 2001, a diverse group of people came together to launch a program called the Madison Study Circles on Race. Through sharing that occurred in dialogues among circles of 8-10 people, new and deeper understandings about racial and cultural differences were discovered, as well as areas in which participants could find common ground and develop plans for joint action.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for August 14

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Wisconsin Leadership Summit, October 18-22. Registration is open now!. directed a new musical based on the famous short story The Yellow Wallpaper, which premiers this weekend. hosting a homecoming show Thursday at The Rigby on Madison’s...
CharitiesPosted by
Madison365

End Time Ministries Back 2 School Giveaway

End Time Ministries International, Families Back to the Table and Warming Hands Residential Services invite the community to its first annual Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be a bouncy house, a water slide and food and refreshments. Free backpacks will be given...
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Comedy show next week is a homecoming for Esteban Touma

Two years ago, longtime Madison comedian Esteban Touma set out on a nationwide adventure. A former Madison College instructor and host of The Moth storytelling shows and many comedy shows in Madison, Touma had landed a spot in Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase at Clusterfest in San Francisco. And he and his wife had finally embarked on their “nomadic” trek across the country — taking their teardrop camper on the road with the intent of performing here and there and picking up odd jobs to make ends meet, a trip they’d planned and saved for four years.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Black Restaurant Week 2021 will culminate with a Food Tasting Jamboree Sunday

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting its sixth annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) this week, a campaign “designed to bring awareness to [Black-owned] businesses and really to help with increasing their sales, increasing the awareness of their availability, and introducing them to new customers,” said Camille Carter, president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

“Always makes your mouth happy.” M & J Jamaican Kitch’n becomes regular vendor in Madison area

Although Donnet Joseph opened her own food business just five months ago, she has been preparing for an entrepreneurial career in cooking her entire life. “At every function, at any get-together, I have always been the cook,” Joseph told Madison365. “If I have a get-together at the house, or Thanksgiving dinner, if I’m here for Christmas my house is the house that everybody comes to for food.”
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

Progress Center for Black Women moves downtown

The Progress Center for Black Women (PCFBW) has recently relocated from Fitchburg to downtown Madison. The mission of the PCFBW is to build and design an innovative center that serves as a hub of community, connections, valued experiences, and opportunities for Black women to transform their lives and families. “It...
Dane, WIPosted by
Madison365

After a year off, Dane Dances 2021 returns for “A Season of Love and Happiness”

The wonderful scenery brings a lot of people out to Dane Dances every summer – the sun setting behind the waterfall on the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol on one side and beautiful views of Lake Monona from high above on the other. But plenty of Madisonians also come to the annual event held every Friday in August on the Monona Terrace rooftop for the diversity … and the great music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy