“When you walk into the Bronzeville Collective, you can see yourself.” Collaborative storefront features over 25 local brands, focusing on creatives of color

Two years ago, longtime Madison comedian Esteban Touma set out on a nationwide adventure. A former Madison College instructor and host of The Moth storytelling shows and many comedy shows in Madison, Touma had landed a spot in Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase at Clusterfest in San Francisco. And he and his wife had finally embarked on their “nomadic” trek across the country — taking their teardrop camper on the road with the intent of performing here and there and picking up odd jobs to make ends meet, a trip they’d planned and saved for four years.