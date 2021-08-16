Jamestown Schools Classes In-Person, Masks Required Indoors

Will be bringing students back in-person and require wearing masks this Fall. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a video statement released Friday that students will be coming back five days a week with full days, “This comes with some caveats. And those caveats are in order to get to that three-feet, which is less than the six, remember when we were at six we had to go hybrid? Well, in order to get less than six, we need to make sure all people indoors are wearing masks. So we will be asking all students, all staff indoors to wear masks.”