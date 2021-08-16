Cancel
Doug Dexter Elected Chair-Elect of ABA Labor and Employment Law Section

By Press release submission
norcalrecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarella Braun + Martel LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce that Partner Doug Dexter was elected chair-elect of the American Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law Section at the ABA Annual Meeting on August 7. He will serve as chair-elect for a one-year term and then serve as the 2022-23 section chair. The ABA Labor and Employment Law Section has more than 16,000 members representing all perspectives of labor and employment law.

