Doug Dexter Elected Chair-Elect of ABA Labor and Employment Law Section
Farella Braun + Martel LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. Farella Braun + Martel is proud to announce that Partner Doug Dexter was elected chair-elect of the American Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law Section at the ABA Annual Meeting on August 7. He will serve as chair-elect for a one-year term and then serve as the 2022-23 section chair. The ABA Labor and Employment Law Section has more than 16,000 members representing all perspectives of labor and employment law.norcalrecord.com
