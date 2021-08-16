Cancel
Top Stories this AM: Wrenching video shows the struggle to escape Kabul; get ready for US COVID numbers to climb; new NY gov. not ruling out vax mandate

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

What's going on today:

WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Former Taliban commander warns of ‘years’ of fighting, if Kabul seeks military solution to current conflict

A former Taliban commander has told The Independent there should be a negotiated settlement to the war currently raging in Afghanistan to prevent “years” of fighting. “The Taliban can win victory, we can see how much of the country they already control, the army and the police are throwing away their guns and the people are welcoming them,” Syed Mohammad Akbar Agha said from his home in Kabul.“But that would mean more fighting in Afghanistan for years, so we obviously need a negotiated government.”It was inevitable, the former Taliban commander maintained, that provinces in the south like Helmand will...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deadline

Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped off “the Band-Aid”, dedicating his entire opening monologue to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the United States’ withdrawal from the country. “The U.S. has been there for 20 years. We spent $2 trillion. We trained a 300,000-man strong Afghan army, and the Taliban took it over in 10 days,” the late-night host summarized. “The country is in complete chaos.” Colbert then cut to a photograph of a military helicopter evacuating Kabul, which has drawn comparisons to one of U.S. military personnel making their exit during the Fall of Saigon. “Not a flattering...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Uzbekistan says it executed 'forced landing' of 46 planes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 17 (ANI): Uzbekistan on Monday said that it "forced landing" of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing into its airspace as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Citing a statement that was issued late Monday, Daily Sabah reported that according to officials, hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mayhem At Kabul Airport Causing American Troops To Fire Warning Shots To Push Back Crowds (Updated)

Large groups of Afghan civilians have flooded onto the flightline at Hamid Karzai International Airport as they flee the Taliban's final advance. A video has emerged that appears to show U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul shooting into the air as they try to keep civilians off the flightline. Throngs of Afghans trying to flee the country are presently stranded at the airport, which is currently being run entirely by the U.S. military and has been closed to commercial aircraft. The airport has become an island of foreign control within the Afghan capital, which is otherwise all but entirely under de facto control of the Taliban. You can read more about the Taliban's advance into the city and the U.S. and other foreign evacuation operations that have been going on all day in The War Zone's initial reporting on the still-developing crisis here.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...
WorldNew York Post

Russia says Afghan president fled with 4 cars, chopper full of money

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four vehicles and a helicopter full of cash, the Russian embassy in Kabul said Monday. The embattled leader left the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday to the insurgent Taliban fighters who had toppled his government. “To avoid bloodshed, I thought it...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
MilitaryABC News

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, which could amount to war crimes, U.S. officials say

As Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals, the U.S. is warning that its fighters are committing atrocities that could amount to war crimes. The State Department will also begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, due to the "evolving security situation," State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Thursday. To facilitate this decision, the Pentagon "will temporarily deploy additional personnel to Hamid Karzai International Airport."
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.

