Yankees’ trade for Anthony Rizzo put Luke Voit ‘in a bad place mentally’
CHICAGO — Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has been trying his best to get his mind right for the big role change likely coming in the next few days. It won’t be easy dealing with a demotion to part-time player when Anthony Rizzo returns from the COVID injured list, but that is Voit’s immediate future and he said he’s determined to fight through the disappointment and be as much of a team player as he was in 2020, when he led the majors in home runs.www.nj.com
