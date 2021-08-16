As Fred passes, Tampa Bay isn’t in path of any system swirling in tropics

Three different storms were swirling throughout the tropics on Monday, but none — at least for now — pose a threat to Tampa Bay. [ National Hurricane Center ]

Tampa Bay successfully dodged Tropical Storm Fred over the weekend, experiencing mostly brief bands of heavy rain and wind gusts in Pinellas County on Sunday and early Monday.

Our region will still have to worry about a low chance of coastal flooding and isolated flooding later into Monday, according to the National Weather Service’s Ruskin Office. But that pales in comparison to the Florida Panhandle, which has been issued a storm surge warning as Fred and its 50 mph winds are expected to make landfall there Monday evening. Some areas could see up to 12 inches of rainfall.

The hurricane center said that Fred will still have a chance to strengthen ahead of landfall, while some local meteorologists in the Florida Panhandle warned residents to prepare for a potential Category 1 hurricane, with winds up of at least 74 mph.

Meteorologist Juli Marquez of Spectrum Bay News 9 warned Monday that Tampa Bay isn’t fully out of the clear yet, at least on our coasts. This is especially the case for boaters, who should skip going out in the Gulf of Mexico for one more day as Fred’s still creating rough seas off the coast of Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties.

While Floridians have had their eyes glued to Fred over the weekend, two other tropical systems formed in the Atlantic: Tropical Depression Grace and Tropical Depression 8. The latter remains unnamed because it has not yet reached tropical storm strength, while Grace briefly did last Friday.

Floridians don’t have to worry much about the latest storms, however, according to forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.

A five-day outlook shows Grace headed through the Caribbean Sea toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. Tropical Depression 8, meanwhile, is expected to become a tropical storm Monday but likely won’t move much — it’s traveling westward at just 5 mph, and currently only poses a threat to Bermuda.

