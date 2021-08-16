Cancel
Mirtron-mediated RNA knockdown/replacement therapy for the treatment of dominant retinitis pigmentosa

By Harry O. Orlans ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9770-6303
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhodopsin (RHO) gene mutations are a common cause of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (ADRP). The need to suppress toxic protein expression together with mutational heterogeneity pose challenges for treatment development. Mirtrons are atypical RNA interference effectors that are spliced from transcripts as short introns. Here, we develop a novel mirtron-based knockdown/replacement gene therapy for the mutation-independent treatment of RHO-related ADRP, and demonstrate efficacy in a relevant mammalian model. Splicing and potency of rhodopsin-targeting candidate mirtrons are initially determined, and a mirtron-resistant codon-modified version of the rhodopsin coding sequence is validated in vitro. These elements are then combined within a single adeno-associated virus (AAV) and delivered subretinally in a RhoP23H knock-in mouse model of ADRP. This results in significant mouse-to-human rhodopsin RNA replacement and is associated with a slowing of retinal degeneration. This provides proof of principle that synthetic mirtrons delivered by AAV are capable of reducing disease severity in vivo.

#Small Rna#Rna World#Small Nuclear Rna#Rna Splicing#Mirtron#Adrp#Mutational#Shrna#Drosha Dgcr8
Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

In vivo multimodal retinal imaging of disease-related pigmentary changes in retinal pigment epithelium

Melanosomes, lipofuscin, and melanolipofuscin are the three principal types of pigmented granules found in retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells. Changes in the density of melanosomes and lipofuscin in RPE cells are considered hallmarks of various retinal diseases, including Stargardt disease and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Herein, we report the potential of an in vivo multimodal imaging technique based on directional back-scattering and short-wavelength fundus autofluorescence (SW-FAF) to study disease-related changes in the density of melanosomes and lipofuscin granules in RPE cells. Changes in the concentration of these granules in Abca4−/− mice (a model of Stargardt disease) relative to age-matched wild-type (WT) controls were investigated. Directional optical coherence tomography (dOCT) was used to assess melanosome density in vivo, whereas the autofluorescence (AF) images and emission spectra acquired with a spectrometer-integrated scanning laser ophthalmoscope (SLO) were used to characterize lipofuscin and melanolipofuscin granules in the same RPE region. Subcellular-resolution ex vivo imaging using confocal fluorescence microscopy and electron microscopy was performed on the same tissue region to visualize and quantify melanosomes, lipofuscin, and melanolipofuscin granules. Comparisons between in vivo and ex vivo results confirmed an increased concentration of lipofuscin granules and decreased concentration of melanosomes in the RPE of Abca4−/− mice, and provided an explanation for the differences in fluorescence and directionality of RPE scattering observed in vivo between the two mouse strains.
ScienceNature.com

Sustained intracellular calcium rise mediates neuronal mitophagy in models of autosomal dominant optic atrophy

Mitochondrial dysfunction and mitophagy are often hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases such as autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA) caused by mutations in the key mitochondrial dynamics protein optic atrophy 1 (Opa1). However, the second messengers linking mitochondrial dysfunction to initiation of mitophagy remain poorly characterized. Here, we show in mammalian and nematode neurons that Opa1 mutations trigger Ca2+-dependent mitophagy. Deletion or expression of mutated Opa1 in mouse retinal ganglion cells and Caenorhabditis elegans motor neurons lead to mitochondrial dysfunction, increased cytosolic Ca2+ levels, and decreased axonal mitochondrial density. Chelation of Ca2+ restores mitochondrial density in neuronal processes, neuronal function, and viability. Mechanistically, sustained Ca2+ levels activate calcineurin and AMPK, placed in the same genetic pathway regulating axonal mitochondrial density. Our data reveal that mitophagy in ADOA depends on Ca2+-calcineurin-AMPK signaling cascade.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Therapies in the Pipeline for Retinal Disorders

A discussion highlighting new agents under investigation for retinal disorders and implications for future use based on data revealed in more recent clinical trials. Albert Augustin, MD: I would like to briefly review some of the promising new agents. Let’s start with faricimab. I believe this drug is about to be approved in the near future. Dr Peto, would you like to say a little bit about this drug?
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ScienceNature.com

Metformin attenuates renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via upgrading autophagy in the early stage of diabetic nephropathy

This study aimed at comparing the effects of metformin on tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) in different stages of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in vivo and evaluating the mechanism in high glucose (HG)-treated renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) in vitro. Sprague–Dawley (SD) rats were used to establish a model of DN, and the changes of biochemical indicators and body weight were measured. The degree of renal fibrosis was quantified using histological analysis, immunohistochemistry, and immunoblot. The underlying relationship between autophagy and DN, and the cellular regulatory mechanism of metformin on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were investigated. Metformin markedly improved renal function and histological restoration of renal tissues, especially in the early stages of DN, with a significant increase in autophagy and a decrease in the expression of fibrotic biomarkers (fibronectin and collagen I) in renal tissue. Under hyperglycemic conditions, renal tubular epithelial cells inactivated p-AMPK and activated partial EMT. Metformin-induced AMPK significantly ameliorated renal autophagic function, inhibited the partial EMT of RTECs, and attenuated TIF, all of which effectively prevented or delayed the onset of DN. This evidence provides theoretical and experimental basis for the following research on the potential clinical application of metformin in the treatment of diabetic TIF.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Future Gene Therapy for Inherited Retinal Disease

Dr Mariya Moosajee comments on the next generation of gene therapy for inherited retinal disease and highlights various systems under investigation. Albert J. Augustin, MD: Dr Moosajee, can you talk more in depth about gene therapy in retinal disease? I would also like you to address virus and nonvirus approaches; vectors and nonvectors.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Single-cell RNA-seq reveals a critical role of novel pro-inflammatory EndMT in mediating adverse remodeling in coronary artery–on–a–chip

A three-dimensional microengineered human coronary artery–on–a–chip was developed for investigation of the mechanism by which low and oscillatory shear stress (OSS) induces pro-atherogenic changes. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that OSS induced distinct changes in endothelial cells (ECs) including pro-inflammatory endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). OSS promoted pro-inflammatory EndMT through the Notch1/p38 MAPK–NF-κB signaling axis. Moreover, OSS-induced EC phenotypic changes resulted in proliferation and extracellular matrix (ECM) protein up-regulation in smooth muscle cells (SMCs) through the RANTES-mediated paracrine mechanism. IL-37 suppressed OSS-induced pro-inflammatory EndMT and thereby abrogated SMC proliferation and ECM protein remodeling. Overall, this study provides insights into endothelial heterogeneity under atheroprone shear stress and identifies the mechanistic role of a novel EC subtype in promoting adverse vascular remodeling. Further, this study demonstrates that anti-inflammatory approach is capable of mitigating vascular pathobiology evoked by atheroprone shear stress.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
ScienceNature.com

Comparison of mouse models reveals a molecular distinction between psychotic illness in PWS and schizophrenia

Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations affecting paternal chromosome 15q11-q13, and characterized by hypotonia, hyperphagia, impaired cognition, and behavioural problems. Psychotic illness is a challenging problem for individuals with PWS and has different rates of prevalence in distinct PWS genotypes. Previously, we demonstrated behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in a mouse model for one of the associated PWS genotypes, namely PWS-IC, in which deletion of the imprinting centre leads to loss of paternally imprinted gene expression and over-expression of Ube3a. Here we examine the broader gene expression changes that are specific to the psychiatric endophenotypes seen in this model. To do this we compared the brain transcriptomic profile of the PWS-IC mouse to the PWS-cr model that carries a deletion of the PWS minimal critical interval spanning the snoRNA Snord116 and Ipw. Firstly, we examined the same behavioural and cognitive endophenotypes of relevance to psychiatric illness in the PWS-cr mice. Unlike the PWS-IC mice, PWS-cr exhibit no differences in locomotor activity, sensory-motor gating, and attention. RNA-seq analysis of neonatal whole brain tissue revealed a greater number of transcriptional changes between PWS-IC and wild-type littermates than between PWS-cr and wild-type littermates. Moreover, the differentially expressed genes in the PWS-IC brain were enriched for GWAS variants of episodes of psychotic illness but, interestingly, not schizophrenia. These data illustrate the molecular pathways that may underpin psychotic illness in PWS and have implications for potential therapeutic interventions.
ChemistryNature.com

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.
HealthNature.com

Plasma fibrinogen, -dimer, and fibrin degradation product as biomarkers of rheumatoid arthritis

This study aimed to assess the association of coagulation-related indicators such as plasma fibrinogen (FIB), d-dimer, and fibrin degradation product (FDP) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with the disease activity. Data from 105 RA patients and 102 age- and gender-matched healthy controls were collected in the retrospective study. Disease activity score in 28 joints based on C-reactive protein (DAS28-CRP) was used to divide RA patients into low activity group (DAS28-CRP ≤ 2.7) and active group (DAS28-CRP > 2.7). Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve was applied to determine area under the curve (AUC). The association between plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP and DAS28-CRP was evaluated by spearman correlation. Logistical regression analysis was used to identify the independent variables associated with RA disease activity. RA patients showed higher levels of plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP than the controls (P < 0.01). Plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP were also increased in active groups of RA patients than those in inactive groups (P < 0.001). ROC curve analyses revealed that the AUC of d-dimer was higher than erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and rheumatoid factor (RF), and that of FDP was higher than RF in RA patients. In addition, the optimal cut-off value of plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP for RA diagnosis was 286 mg/dL, 470 μg/L, and 1.45 mg/L, respectively. Spearman analysis showed that plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP were positively related with DAS28-CRP (P < 0.001) in RA patients. Logistical regression analysis showed that d-dimer (odds ratio 2.862, 95% confidence interval 1.851–5.426, P < 0.001) was an independent variable associated with RA disease activity. FIB, d-dimer, and FDP were increased in RA patients and positively correlated with the disease activity of RA. d-dimer may act as a novel inflammatory indice for indicating disease activity in RA patients.
ScienceNature.com

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.
ScienceNature.com

The regulatory impact of RNA-binding proteins on microRNA targeting

Argonaute is the primary mediator of metazoan miRNA targeting (MT). Among the currently identified >1,500 human RNA-binding proteins (RBPs), there are only a handful of RBPs known to enhance MT and several others reported to suppress MT, leaving the global impact of RBPs on MT elusive. In this study, we have systematically analyzed transcriptome-wide binding sites for 150 human RBPs and evaluated the quantitative effect of individual RBPs on MT efficacy. In contrast to previous studies, we show that most RBPs significantly affect MT and that all of those MT-regulating RBPs function as MT enhancers rather than suppressors, by making the local secondary structure of the target site accessible to Argonaute. Our findings illuminate the unappreciated regulatory impact of human RBPs on MT, and as these RBPs may play key roles in the gene regulatory network governed by metazoan miRNAs, MT should be understood in the context of co-regulating RBPs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Transcriptome and Metatranscriptome Meta-Analysis (IBD TaMMA) framework

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a class of chronic disorders whose etiogenesis is still unknown. Despite the high number of IBD-related omics studies, the RNA-sequencing data produced results that are hard to compare because of the experimental variability and different data analysis approaches. We here introduce the IBD Transcriptome and Metatranscriptome Meta-Analysis (TaMMA) framework, a comprehensive survey of publicly available IBD RNA-sequencing datasets. IBD TaMMA is an open-source platform where scientists can explore simultaneously the freely available IBD-associated transcriptomics and microbial profiles thanks to its interactive interface, resulting in a useful tool to the IBD community.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between chronic idiopathic cough and sensitive skin syndromes is a new argument in favor of common neuropathic pathways: results from a survey on 4050 subjects

Sensitive skin syndrome has a neuropathic origin, which is why it is frequently associated with irritable bowel syndrome. We have looked for a possible association with chronic cough, which is commonly maintained by neurogenic mechanisms, whatever the initial cause(s). A survey was carried out on a representative sample of the population over 15 years of age using the quota method. The questionnaire included sociodemographic data and questions about sensitive skin, the presence of chronic cough, smoking and possible causes of chronic cough. Chronic cough was assessed by the Leicester Cough Questionnaire, and 4050 subjects responded (mean age: 45 years). Overall, 12.2% of subjects with a chronic cough were compared to the 87.8% without any cough. Among them, 72.5% had sensitive skin (vs. 47.8%, p < 0.001); additionally, 17.4% of the subjects with sensitive skin had a chronic cough (vs. 6.9% if no sensitive skin). These proportions were higher if very sensitive skin was reported. The risk of having chronic cough was twice as high if sensitive skin was reported [OR = 1.9 (1.5–2.4), p < 0.001]. The risk of having sensitive skin was also twice as high for chronic cough. Thus, chronic cough and sensitive skin are frequently associated. This association represents a new argument in favor of a neuropathic nature of sensitive skin. Sensitive skin and chronic cough are both modes of overreaction to environmental factors, which tend to be autonomized by neurogenic mechanisms. Dermatologists should ask their patients if they have a chronic cough, and pneumologists should ask about the presence of sensitive skin.
ChemistryNature.com

Achieving high strength and ductility in ODS-W alloy by employing oxide@W core-shell nanopowder as precursor

With excellent creep resistance, good high-temperature microstructural stability and good irradiation resistance, oxide dispersion strengthened (ODS) alloys are a class of important alloys that are promising for high-temperature applications. However, plagued by a nerve-wracking fact that the oxide particles tend to aggregate at grain boundary of metal matrix, their improvement effect on the mechanical properties of metal matrix tends to be limited. In this work, we employ a unique in-house synthesized oxide@W core-shell nanopowder as precursor to prepare W-based ODS alloy. After low-temperature sintering and high-energy-rate forging, high-density oxide nanoparticles are dispersed homogeneously within W grains in the prepared alloy, accompanying with the intergranular oxide particles completely disappearing. As a result, our prepared alloy achieves a great enhancement of strength and ductility at room temperature. Our strategy using core-shell powder as precursor to prepare high-performance ODS alloy has potential to be applied to other dispersion-strengthened alloy systems.
ScienceNature.com

Effects of intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter in the olfactory bulb

Nanoparticulate matter activates the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) pathway in the respiratory system in a process involving the AhR nuclear translocator (ARNT) and cytochrome P450 family 1, member A1 (CYP1A1). We examined changes in AhR-related pathways following intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter in the olfactory bulb and cerebral cortex. Twice a day for 5 days per week for 1 week or 2 weeks, 8-week-old Sprague–Dawley rats were intranasally instilled with 10 µL nanoparticulate matter (nano group; n = 36). An equal volume of saline was intranasally instilled in control rats (n = 36). One week after intranasal instillation, olfactory function and Y-maze tests were performed. The expression levels of AhR in the olfactory bulb and temporal cortex were analyzed using western blotting and immunofluorescence assays. The expression levels of AhR, CYP1A1, inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), and five genes encoding cation transporters (ARNT, ATP7B, ATPB1, OCT1, and OCT2) in the olfactory bulb were analyzed using quantitative reverse transcription. The olfactory discrimination capability was reduced in the nano group compared with the control group. Proportional changes in the Y-maze test were not significantly different between the nano and control groups. AhR mRNA and protein expression in the olfactory bulb increased 1.71-fold (P < 0.001) and 1.60-fold (P = 0.008), respectively. However, no significant changes were observed in the temporal cortex. In the olfactory bulb, the expression of ARNT, ATP7B, ATPB1, and OCT2 was downregulated. CYP1A1 and iNOS expression in the olfactory bulb was upregulated compared with that in the temporal cortex. The intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter decreased the olfactory discrimination ability, which was accompanied by upregulation of AhR expression and downregulation of cation transporters in the olfactory bulb.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tetrandrine alleviates silicosis by inhibiting canonical and non-canonical NLRP3 inflammasome activation in lung macrophages

Silicosis caused by inhalation of silica particles leads to more than ten thousand new occupational exposure-related deaths yearly. Exacerbating this issue, there are currently few drugs reported to effectively treat silicosis. Tetrandrine is the only drug approved for silicosis treatment in China, and despite more than decades of use, its efficacy and mechanisms of action remain largely unknown. Here, in this study, we established silicosis mouse models to investigate the effectiveness of tetrandrine of early and late therapeutic administration. To this end, we used multiple cardiopulmonary function test, as well as markers for inflammation and fibrosis. Moreover, using single cell RNA sequencing and transcriptomics of lung tissue and quantitative microarray analysis of serum from silicosis and control mice, our results provide a novel description of the target pathways for tetrandrine. Specifically, we found that tetrandrine attenuated silicosis by inhibiting both the canonical and non-canonical NLRP3 inflammasome pathways in lung macrophages. Taken together, our work showed that tetrandrine yielded promising results against silicosis-associated inflammation and fibrosis and further lied the groundwork for understanding its molecular targets. Our results also facilitated the wider adoption and development of tetrandirne, potentially accelerating a globally accepted therapeutic strategy for silicosis.

