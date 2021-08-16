Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Biden infrastructure pitch puts labor unions in the spotlight

By Zachary Halaschak
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmzyR_0bSt7Qer00

T otal union membership has been on a decadeslong decline as workers move further away from organized labor, but President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is meant to arrest or reverse the trend.

While the scope and scale of a possible bipartisan infrastructure plan are still in flux, Biden’s proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending package prioritizes unions and puts organized labor right upfront every step of the way — even if it means spending more money on fewer projects.

In a fact sheet about the infrastructure spending proposal, the American Jobs Plan, unions are mentioned some two dozen times. Union membership hovered at just over 10% last year, a precipitous drop from nearly one-third of workers 50 years ago. Biden has made it clear on the campaign trail and since coming into office that federal policy will be more amenable to organized labor under his administration.

“The policy of our government is to encourage union organizing, and employers should ensure their workers have a free and fair choice to join a union,” he said in February.

The White House fact sheet said the administration “is calling on Congress to create new, good-quality union jobs for American workers by leveraging their grit and ingenuity to address the climate crisis and build a sustainable infrastructure.”

At the heart of the proposal is a call for Congress to enact the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, known as the PRO Act. The PRO Act would essentially nullify 27 “right-to-work” states, which prevent employees from being required to pay union dues or fees as a condition of employment.

Additionally, the proposal would require employers and unions to begin bargaining within 10 days of a written request, allow the National Labor Relations Board to impose new civil penalties for labor violations, and help gig workers unionize. But even without the PRO Act, Biden’s package puts a lot of emphasis on organized labor.

The spending proposal, which focuses on many industries typically associated with union jobs, such as transportation and construction, also includes a demand that employers who benefit from the federal infrastructure investments “follow strong labor standards and remain neutral when their employees seek to organize a union and bargain collectively.”

The American Jobs Plan also envisions work associated with the investments being subject to prevailing wage laws, which Rachel Greszler, an economics research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told the Washington Examiner effectively means the jobs would have to be union jobs or paid at the union wage rate.

Biden’s plan doesn’t just stop at hard infrastructure such as roads and bridges. It also proposes billions of dollars of investments in things including child care facility infrastructure, which may also be subject to prevailing wage laws. Tethering the spending to prevailing wages would drive the cost up, but unions would be pleased with the move.

Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa and his union, which is one of the largest in the world and represents more than 1.3 million members, praised the Biden plan and hailed its pro-union proposals.

“At its core, the American Jobs Plan is not only [a] commitment to investing in our infrastructure, but also investing in the American people,” Hoffa said in a statement. “Not since Roosevelt’s New Deal has a president undertaken such a comprehensive plan to help set America back on course.”

While Biden’s infrastructure package is being eyed enthusiastically by unions and pro-union forces, business groups are not big fans of some of the proposals to bolster organized labor. The Chamber of Commerce, which does support a bipartisan package, has attacked the notion of the PRO Act.

“A bill cannot be ‘pro-worker’ if it harms employees, threatens job creation, and undermines our economic recovery,” Suzanne Clark, president and CEO of the Chamber, said in a statement. She called the provisions a “wish list of union-sponsored priorities” and vowed that the Chamber will fight to prevent them from being enacted.

Biden’s plan will also not be as fulsome as it could be because it sacrifices costs for union support, according to Greszler. Because of proposals like prevailing wages and making it easier for employees to unionize, the money earmarked for infrastructure won’t stretch as far as it would without those provisions, so the number of projects that can be undertaken is limited by cost.

Biden’s infrastructure package might not make it to his desk for signing as he proposed, but the signal to unions that the administration has their back is still quite clear.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
129K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Infrastructure#The American Jobs Plan#The White House#American#The Heritage Foundation#The Washington Examiner#Teamsters General#The Chamber Of Commerce#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks: Economists, Senators Are Among Supporters of $2,000 Monthly Payments; Will They Affect the Decision Making?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. Twenty-one senators and 150 economists have campaigned for regular direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on pushing its infrastructure plan.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden open to extending federal unemployment bump amid labor shortage

President Biden is open to extending a $300 weekly unemployment insurance supplement that businesses say caused a labor shortage, but he hasn’t yet made up his mind, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. The supplement, set to expire the first week of September, has given low-wage workers a...
POTUSNewsweek

Biden Admin Proposing Government-Purchased Products Must Be 60 Percent Made in U.S.

The Biden administration is hoping to boost domestic manufacturing by increasing how many American-made products purchased by the federal government. Any products purchased by the government must have 60 percent of their component parts manufactured in the U.S., administration officials said. That figure would increase incrementally to 75 percent by 2029, far and above the 55 percent threshold under current law.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Presidential ElectionWOOD

Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died. Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64. In June, Mitchell told radio station...

Comments / 2

Community Policy