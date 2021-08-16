Fusion Fuel Green Gets Approval For €4.3M In POSEUR Funding For HEVO-Sul Project

(Aug 18): The Chinese region of Inner Mongolia has approved a massive power project that will use solar and wind to produce green hydrogen. Inner Mongolia’s Energy Administration has given the go ahead to a cluster of plants in the cities of Ordos and Baotou that will use 1.85 gigawatts of solar and 370 megawatts of wind to produce 66,900 tons of green hydrogen a year, the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association said in a report. Development will begin in October and the projects will be operational in mid-2023, the association said, without specifying the cost or the developers.