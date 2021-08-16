Taliban Victorious, Chinese Economy Slows, Oil Falls - What's Moving Markets
Investing.com -- The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan capital Kabul amid a chaotic evacuation of remaining westerners. The Chinese economy is slowing down due to the clampdown on localized outbreaks of Covid-19 across the country. That's also hitting oil prices. And U.S. stocks are set to open lower amid reports of the Federal Reserve plotting a speedy exit from asset purchases. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 16 August.ph.investing.com
Comments / 0