Ethereum Network Capacity Increases 9% Since London Upgrade

Since the Ethereum network was upgraded earlier this month, the average usage in terms of daily gas used has jumped by around 9%, and there are several reasons for this. Etherscan’s historical average daily gas used chart has shown a jump of around 9% since the London upgrade was deployed on Aug 5. It has stepped up from around 92 billion to a little over 100 billion. The last time it saw such a visible change was around April 21 when it increased around 17%.