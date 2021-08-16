Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

A nearly 5-ton sculpture found its home at the center of a Newport News stormwater retention pond

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16h3lj_0bSt5rMm00
Marc Lanham of Hampton Roads Crane and Rigging Company removes wood surrounding the sculpture "La Luna" Thursday. The Newport News Public Art Foundation installed the nearly five ton sculpture on top of a retention pond surrounded by the Chatham Trail in Newport News. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

The citywide open-air art gallery in Newport News is growing.

The Newport News Public Art Foundation installed its 22nd monumental-sized sculpture Thursday in the stormwater retention pond at the Chatham Trail.

The latest addition — “La Luna,” by Lars Widenfalk — was purchased and donated to the foundation about two years ago. It spent about a year in storage after it was shipped last summer from Italy along with one of the foundation’s other works — “Man and Crocodile”, by Girolamo Ciulla, which was installed at Newport News Park.

“We believe this piece will entice people and make the Chatham Trail property even more of a destination to come and see the art while enjoying the beauty of nature,” said Danny Carroll, executive director of the art foundation.

The Chatham Trail is at the corner of Bland Boulevard and Chatham Drive. It’s maintained by the Newport News Green Foundation.

Tami Farinholt, executive director of the Green Foundation, said the local nonprofits struggled with raising money during the pandemic as people focused their attention on organizations that keep people fed and housed, so they pulled their resources together. The installation at Chatham Trail is the first time the two groups have collaborated.

“It just makes sense to say you can put your art on our land and people can see your art, but they can also see our property. The art calls attention to our property,” Farinholt said. “Their mission is beautification — just like our mission — so it just seemed like a natural partnership.”

La Luna weighs nearly 5 tons and will appear to sit on top of the water in the retention pond, which is surrounded by a stone dust trail, landscaping and benches. Lights will illuminate the piece, which was carved out of Carrara marble.

“La luna” means the moon in Italian. The sculpture isn’t a personification of the moon, but it indicates a “feminine, remote and benevolent presence that seems timeless,” according to the art foundation’s website.

The artist, Widenfalk, is a Swedish sculptor. He earned degrees in archaeology and art at Uppsala University in Sweden and completed sculpture training at the Oslo National Academy of the Arts in Norway. He’s participated in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions throughout Europe.

The art foundation’s mission is to place monumental-scale works of art throughout the city in places that people regularly pass as they go about their daily lives.

“We believe the art demonstrates how much the city believes in our citizens, our guests and our visitors,” Carroll said. “The city and the foundation have worked closely together for over 20 years to install this beautiful art throughout Newport News.”

The sculpture’s unveiling and celebration is slated for September at the Newport News Green Foundation’s Party at the Pond.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
1K+
Followers
399
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Hampton Roads Crane#Rigging Company#The Green Foundation#Italian#Widenfalk#Swedish#Uppsala University#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Related
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

As part of new branding effort, Newport News wants to know what residents think the city’s reputation is

Newport News has hired a marketing team to discover what makes the city unique. “This branding project — this initiative — is going to impact the entire city,” Sarah Bowman, city communications specialist, told the city council. “Everything from workforce development to getting visitors, getting employers and getting people to move here.” The city hired Jacksonville-based North Star Place ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Hampton’s Tucker family honors legacy of first enslaved Africans: ‘We exist because they survived.’

The threat of rain Friday may have forced the William Tucker 1624 Society’s homage to the first Africans to land in North America away from its ancestors’ sacred burial ground, but the message remained the same. “It’s over 400 years of activity … and movement in learning who we are as a people. It’s a lot of layers to unfold,” said Vincent Tucker, the society’s president. “This year we thought ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Fort Monroe’s annual 1619 commemoration to focus on Black identity, origin and freedom

Fort Monroe will commemorate and honor the first enslaved Africans to land in the Virginia colonies on Saturday with a focus on Black identity, origin and freedom, organizers said. “So much has changed in the social and political climate in the last two years,” said Eola Dance, the Fort Monroe National Monument’s acting superintendent, making a reference to the pandemic, the social justice ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

TikTok’s baddest granny: 82-year-old Hampton grandmother goes viral

Mary Puggioni wakes up each day between 7:30 and 9 a.m., then sits in the back yard at her Wythe home in Hampton, facing the water. Her first order of business? Coffee and a cigarette. Next up, she’s usually teasing her daughter, Nanci Caceda, and putting on a show for the nearly 80,000 TikTok followers she has gained over the past few months. The Italian woman is 82, but insists she is 71 ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Fort Monroe’s 1619 commemoration challenges attendees to look at Black history with different perspective

Fort Monroe was full of music, dancing and reflection Saturday as a crowd gathered to commemorate the 402 years since the first Africans were brought to the shores of Point Comfort in what would become Hampton. Along with honoring those “20 and odd” Africans brought to America against their will and the generations that followed, about 200 people filling Continental Park were challenged to ...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Press

USS Arlington heads to Haiti to save lives after a 24-hour turn-around

The USS Arlington, after completely refitting its gear and stores in just 24 hours at Naval Station Norfolk, headed south Tuesday evening to help with disaster relief in earthquake- and storm-ravaged Haiti. Its 400-plus member crew, just back Monday night from three weeks at sea — where it took part in the Navy’s globe-spanning Large Scale Exercise 2021 — scrambled all day Tuesday to unload ...

Comments / 3

Community Policy