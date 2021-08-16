A nearly 5-ton sculpture found its home at the center of a Newport News stormwater retention pond

Marc Lanham of Hampton Roads Crane and Rigging Company removes wood surrounding the sculpture "La Luna" Thursday. The Newport News Public Art Foundation installed the nearly five ton sculpture on top of a retention pond surrounded by the Chatham Trail in Newport News. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

The citywide open-air art gallery in Newport News is growing.

The Newport News Public Art Foundation installed its 22nd monumental-sized sculpture Thursday in the stormwater retention pond at the Chatham Trail.

The latest addition — “La Luna,” by Lars Widenfalk — was purchased and donated to the foundation about two years ago. It spent about a year in storage after it was shipped last summer from Italy along with one of the foundation’s other works — “Man and Crocodile”, by Girolamo Ciulla, which was installed at Newport News Park.

“We believe this piece will entice people and make the Chatham Trail property even more of a destination to come and see the art while enjoying the beauty of nature,” said Danny Carroll, executive director of the art foundation.

The Chatham Trail is at the corner of Bland Boulevard and Chatham Drive. It’s maintained by the Newport News Green Foundation.

Tami Farinholt, executive director of the Green Foundation, said the local nonprofits struggled with raising money during the pandemic as people focused their attention on organizations that keep people fed and housed, so they pulled their resources together. The installation at Chatham Trail is the first time the two groups have collaborated.

“It just makes sense to say you can put your art on our land and people can see your art, but they can also see our property. The art calls attention to our property,” Farinholt said. “Their mission is beautification — just like our mission — so it just seemed like a natural partnership.”

La Luna weighs nearly 5 tons and will appear to sit on top of the water in the retention pond, which is surrounded by a stone dust trail, landscaping and benches. Lights will illuminate the piece, which was carved out of Carrara marble.

“La luna” means the moon in Italian. The sculpture isn’t a personification of the moon, but it indicates a “feminine, remote and benevolent presence that seems timeless,” according to the art foundation’s website.

The artist, Widenfalk, is a Swedish sculptor. He earned degrees in archaeology and art at Uppsala University in Sweden and completed sculpture training at the Oslo National Academy of the Arts in Norway. He’s participated in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions throughout Europe.

The art foundation’s mission is to place monumental-scale works of art throughout the city in places that people regularly pass as they go about their daily lives.

“We believe the art demonstrates how much the city believes in our citizens, our guests and our visitors,” Carroll said. “The city and the foundation have worked closely together for over 20 years to install this beautiful art throughout Newport News.”

The sculpture’s unveiling and celebration is slated for September at the Newport News Green Foundation’s Party at the Pond.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com