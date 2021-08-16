Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Five-star QB Quinn Ewers officially enrolls at Ohio State

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCzDi_0bSt5lJe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCEPA_0bSt5lJe00

Five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers is officially enrolled at Ohio State after reclassifying from the Class of 2022 to take advantage of name, image and likeness possibilities in college.

Ewers was considered the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and No. 2 recruit by ESPN before announcing his intention to reclassify two weeks ago.

Ewers was set to play his senior high school season at Southlake Carroll in Texas this fall before becoming an early enrollee in Columbus in January 2022. One reason he changed course was because of his inability to earn money off his name, image and likeness as a high school athlete in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdWv5_0bSt5lJe00 Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Ohio State has not yet named a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud is considered the frontrunner for the position, but fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord are also in the mix.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#Clemson#American Football#Qb Quinn Ewers#Espn#Notre Dame#Qb Star#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy