Five-star QB Quinn Ewers officially enrolls at Ohio State

Five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers is officially enrolled at Ohio State after reclassifying from the Class of 2022 to take advantage of name, image and likeness possibilities in college.

Ewers was considered the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports and No. 2 recruit by ESPN before announcing his intention to reclassify two weeks ago.

Ewers was set to play his senior high school season at Southlake Carroll in Texas this fall before becoming an early enrollee in Columbus in January 2022. One reason he changed course was because of his inability to earn money off his name, image and likeness as a high school athlete in Texas.

Ohio State has not yet named a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 2 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud is considered the frontrunner for the position, but fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and true freshman Kyle McCord are also in the mix.

–Field Level Media

