Milwaukee, WI

Hidden Gems: Get some squeaky-fresh cheese curds at Clock Shadow Creamery

By Cassandra McShepard
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
See Cassandra's story Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on Milwaukee Tonight

Cheese curds were reportedly discovered by a nomad in the Middle East who wanted to bring milk along to drink on his desert journey. After several hours in the sun, he opened his saddlebag and found cheese curds instead.

Okay, let’s talk locally and let’s talk now, cause lucky us, we don’t have to travel for hours by camel in a hot Middle Eastern desert to get some of the best cheese curds I’d had the good fortune to taste.

And another thing; did you know there’s such a thing as a “Master Cheese Maker”? Well, it’s a thing, and though they are rare Clock Shadow Creamery has three of them.

Owner and Master Cheese Maker Bob Wills is serious about cheese. He also has in his employ Master Cheese Maker Steve Hurd. I met with them to make their curds which are found on the menus of many of our local restaurants and in their factory/store.

One more cheesy fact: Very few states produce and sell cheese curds, but Wisconsin is the leading producer of cheese in the United States, making cheese curds a uniquely Wisconsin delicacy. Just another thing that makes Milwaukee a great place to live.

Clock Shadow Creamery is located at 138 W Bruce St, Milwaukee. Yum!

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

