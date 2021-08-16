Former East, OU standout Taj Gray leads team to Wichita basketball tournament title

Life has thrown its fair share of obstacles in the way of Taj Gray, the former Wichita East basketball superstar who has returned to his hometown at the age of 37. But when Gray was at his lowest in his personal life, he knew he could always count on the game he learned to love as a young boy in Wichita. In fact, basketball has been somewhat of a saving grace for Gray recently, even though he hasn’t played professionally since 2018.