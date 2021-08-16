How midsize firms can advance ESG

In mid-May, we published the 2021 edition of the annual GreenBiz 30 Under 30 list, and I hope you’ve taken some time to meet them collectively, if not individually. This is the sixth cohort of rising young sustainability professionals that we’ve identified and highlighted since 2016. So what’s going on for some past honorees? Rather than canvassing them for career updates and publishing a bulk update, this year, we emailed the alumni and asked them to reflect on how the pandemic has reshaped their focus on the "social" elements of sustainability — the ones focused on nurturing human well-being. We asked them to consider this question: What changes have you and your team made in the past year to embrace the S in ESG?