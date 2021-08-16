Cancel
Worcester, MA

How midsize firms can advance ESG

By Anthony Santiago
Worcester Business Journal
 5 days ago

Increased awareness around climate change, racial and social equity issues, and COVID-19 has changed the way companies in Worcester and elsewhere think about environmental, social, and governance issues. This convergence of factors has made ESG a focal point for Massachusetts companies of all sizes. Well-integrated ESG strategies provide real value in helping businesses stay successful in the face of disruption while delivering for the common good of all stakeholders.

