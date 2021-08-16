3 cocktail recipes to celebrate National Rum Day

LUBBOCK, Texas – Wednesday, August 18, is National Fajita Day and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand and creator of this sizzling day, On The Border! They will offer There’s always a fiesta at On The Border and National Fajita Day is no different! All day on Wednesday, Aug. 18, On the Border will offer its signature Chicken Fajitas – grilled over mesquite wood and served sizzling alongside warm, hand-pressed flour tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, Mexican rice and choice of beans – for only $9.99! Cool off from the sizzle with an award-winning, ice-cold 1800 Tequila Grande Margarita for only $5, while you crunch on house-made chips and salsa and enjoy the vibrant, good times. The Fajita & ‘Rita fiesta is available for dine-in only, but guests can stop by the On The Border.