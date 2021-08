COLUMBUS — For the second day in a row, Ohio set a new 6-month record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. Statewide, 3,783 new cases were reported from Thursday, which is the highest single-day increase since early February and the second day in a row that record was set. That includes 46 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 23,547), 22 in Trumbull (17,494) and 38 in Columbiana (9,715).