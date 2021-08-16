Cancel
Marshall, TX

Apple to pay Optis $300 million in damages for 4G/LTE technology patents infringement

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the conclusion of the second patent trial, a U.S jury in Texas has ordered Apple to pay Optis Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300 million in damages. The first trial awarded $506 million in damages to the aforementioned plaintiff for infringement of five patents but in April Apple won the appeal against that ruling and U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, overturned the awarded amount and ordered a fresh trial to settle the payout amount of damages.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Related
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple could host multiple product launch events in September

Apple could be planning multiple events for September, instead of hosting multiple events during the last months of the year. One of these events could be for the launch of the 9th-generation iPad, as per a new report by DigiTimes. Other expected product launches include the new iPhone 13 line-up, next-generation MacBook Pro and redesigned iPad mini.
Technologyithinkdiff.com

Australian regulators consider forcing Apple and Google to open their app stores

Apple and Google control the distribution and in-app purchases on their devices via App Store and Play Store, respectively. Recently, both companies have been under the radar of antitrust regulators who accuse that Apple and Google stifle competition by forcing developers to abide by their rules and complying with their in-app payment structure.
Businessithinkdiff.com

LG plans to double OLED production to meet Apple’s high demand of the display tech

As Apple is reportedly transitioning more and more devices on OLED display technology, its supply chain partner, LG is expanding its production of small and medium-sized OLED display panels. ITHome reports that in a regulatory document submitted by LG’s display manufacturing division, the company plans to invest 3.3 trillion won by 2024 to produce the OLED panels at its Paju facility in Gyeonggi Province. The components are said to be primarily for Apple’s iPhones and iPads.
Stocksithinkdiff.com

With $150 share price, Apple hits $2.5 trillion market value – A historic milestone

At the time of writing, Apple has achieved the highest market cap in the United States with a $2.5 trillion market value and a $150 share price. Last week, AAPL’s price hit $144 which set a new milestone for the company of $2.4 trillion market share. The company’s unprecedented success can be accredited to its consistent introduction of innovative technology in new a variety of products, services, and features, especially during the COVID-19.
Personal Financeithinkdiff.com

In 2020, Apple Pay accounted for 92% of mobile wallet debit transactions in the U.S.

Apple Pay was the most popular method for mobile wallet transactions in the United States. The new 2021 Debit Issuer Study, commissioned by PULSE and conducted by Oliver Wyman, revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, mobile wallet usage increased and Apple Pay continued to dominate that space. PULSE is an electronic funds transfer firm and a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services that supports over 4400 financial institutions in the U.S.
BusinessMacdaily News

Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple

A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis Wireless Technology $300 million in damages after a second patent trial versus Apple. In April, U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap threw out a $506.2 million patent damages award against Apple after ruling the company should have been able to argue that the owner of the patent, Optis Wireless Technology, was making unfair royalty demands, although the judge refused to throw out the liability finding.
Businesstechgig.com

Apple should pay Optis $300 mn in patent dispute: US jury

A jury in the US has decided that Apple should pay $300 million to Optis Wireless Technology. According to media reports, the five patents in question were once belonged to Samsung, Panasonic, and LG and were obtained by Optis. "A jury in Texas awarded $300 million in damages to. Optis...
Businesswhathifi.com

Smart speaker wars: judge rules that Google infringed on five Sonos patents

Google is guilty of infringing Sonos’s patents, according to an initial ruling from a US International Trade Commission judge. Sonos has been embroiled in a back and forth legal tussle with Google since January 2020, when it sued the search giant claiming that, under the guise of looking over Sonos's blueprints in order to make its own music service compatible with the products, Google stole five of its patents relating to smart speakers – including one that lets wireless speakers sync with and communicate with each other.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple faces departures from iCloud, Health and AI teams for multiple reasons including remote work policy

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that Apple is facing a flux of departing employees from its iCloud, Health, and Artificial Intelligence teams. In his exclusive ‘On Power’ newsletter, Gurman lists that in charge of Health AI research and lead of iCloud infrastructure are amongst the employees moving on to other companies because of lack of innovative work, high rate of hiring, and the company’s remote work policy.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Apple loyalist advises “enriched” investors to buy the latest products to give back to the company

A loyal investor in AAPL and financial adviser, Paul Lane has the recipe for the relationship between and the company and investors to be mutually beneficial. Lane suggests that all investors, enriched by the innovative products and technologies delivered by Apple, should buy the latest products and trade their old ones to support the company which is likely to fund their retirement.
Texas Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Cellular: US court cuts Apple’s patent fine to $ 300 million

In a court in the US state of Texas, a jury has determined that Apple should pay the patent holder Optis US $ 300 million for alleged infringement of patents on LTE wireless technology. Optis is part of PanOptis Patent Management and holds patents relating to wireless and cellular technology. The jury set the amount as a lump sum for past and future use of patented LTE technology in devices such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, reports Bloomberg.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology.
BusinessApple Insider

U.S. ITC judge sides with Sonos in Google patent infringement suit

Google has infringed on a selection of speaker technology patents owned by Sonos, a judge's preliminary finding for the U.S. ITC has decided, a ruling that could eventually block the search company's ability to import its speakers into the United States. Sonos originally sued Google in January 2020, accusing the...
Businesswmleader.com

Apple Told to Pay $300 Million After Wireless Patent Retrial

(Bloomberg) — Apple Inc. was told to pay $300 million in royalties after a retrial in a patent dispute over wireless technology used in its iPhones and other products, part of a global fight with a company that says it owns patents on the LTE cellular standard. The jury in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apple hit with $300 million patent verdict after new Optis trial

(Reuters) - Apple Inc owes a $300 million lump sum for infringing wireless standard-essential patents owned by IP management company Optis Wireless Technology and its affiliates, a federal jury in an East Texas federal court said Friday after a four-day trial. A jury ruled last year in the same case...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple ordered to pay $300M to PanOptis in patent suit retrial

A federal jury in Texas on Friday ordered Apple to pay $300 million in royalties to non-practicing entity PanOptis, a downgraded penalty resulting from a retrial over damages relating to infringement of wireless technology patents. Apple last year was ordered to pay out $506.2 million for infringing on a clutch...

