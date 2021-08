Clearing skies this evening as high pressure settles in. Temperatures cool down into the 40s and 50s. Winds remain breezy this evening out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. High pressure for Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s with winds out of the southeast. Winds will start off calm in the morning and pick up in the afternoon to about 10-15 mph. Fire dangers remain high with the dry conditions and stronger winds. A cold front approaches late Sunday night with rain and storm chances. Lows overnight drop into the upper 50s, low 60s.