A no-obligation educational seminar is being offered to the Public, Thursday, August 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. held at Lewes Public Library. The course will examine the intersection of cognitive biases and how we make decisions with money. We will talk about why investors don’t like to take risk, strategies to help circumvent risk adverseness, why checking your phone makes things worse and many other behavioral quirks that affect your investment results and money decisions. Attendees will gain access to an interactive quiz allowing them to receive a customized report on their financial priorities, concerns, and own behavioral biases. The instructor for the course will be Certified Financial Planner, Robert Jeter, CFP ®, CRPC®.