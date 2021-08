On Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox play in a cornfield. Said field is located somewhere in Iowa and within it, there’s a temporary ballpark, makeshift locker rooms, and, of course, a corn maze. The game isn’t a division rivalry and will count for just one win and one loss, and yet according to reports it is now far and away the most expensive regular season game in baseball history. Get ready for some sticker shock, folks.