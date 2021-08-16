This AI Helps Detect Wildlife Health Issues in Real Time

People who struggle to recover from COVID-19 could be battling more than just SARS-CoV-2. Their immune systems might also be involved with another virus as well. Ever since patients first started reporting long hauls of COVID-19, many of their lingering symptoms, such as fatigue and brain fog, have been compared to chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME). New research suggests that's no coincidence. In some cases, both chronic illnesses might have similar roots. A recent study among 185 COVID-19 patients in the United States has found the majority of 'long haulers' the researchers tested were positive for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation. Recent research has found...