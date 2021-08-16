‘Blood Conscious’ review: Socially charged horror movie shows flashes of brilliance
Blood Conscious puts real life horror into a scary movie to make a unique and powerful thriller. Kevin (Oghenero Gbaje), his sister Britney (DeShawn White), and her fiancé Tony (Lenny Thomas) go to the lake to visit family and friends. They find them all murdered by a shooter (Nick Damici). The white gunman thinks they were all demons and that Kevin, Britney, and Tony are also. As the mystery deepens, the three must soon try to figure out what happened.aiptcomics.com
