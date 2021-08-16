NYPD: 8 shot outside of Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn

" Eight people were shot at the playground outside of the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn, police say. According to reports, a music video was being filmed in the area when two gunmen opened fire at 12:30 a.m. along Dekalb Avenue. At the time, reports say there were about 100-150 people present. Five men and three women were shot. Witnesses say minors were also on scene. Two rounds were also fired into nearby apartment windows. The victims were all young adults with their ages ranging from 18-27 years old. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.