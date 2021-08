Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Pine has always been seen by many fans as a criminally underrated actor and while he's already starred in blockbuster films in the past, he's yet to reach the same level as the other "popular" Hollywood Chrises like Evans, Pratt, and Hemsworth. His involvement in the DC Extended Universe should've catapulted him to superstardom but we obviously know what happened to Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. Now that he's basically a "free agent", other doors will definitely open for him, and according to the latest rumors, his breakout moment could take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.