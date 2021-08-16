Cancel
Galton

Cultural diversity and wisdom of crowds are mutually beneficial and evolutionarily stable

By Benoît de Courson
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ability to learn from others (social learning) is often deemed a cause of human species success. But if social learning is indeed more efficient (whether less costly or more accurate) than individual learning, it raises the question of why would anyone engage in individual information seeking, which is a necessary condition for social learning’s efficacy. We propose an evolutionary model solving this paradox, provided agents (i) aim not only at information quality but also vie for audience and prestige, and (ii) do not only value accuracy but also reward originality—allowing them to alleviate herding effects. We find that under some conditions (large enough success rate of informed agents and intermediate taste for popularity), both social learning’s higher accuracy and the taste for original opinions are evolutionarily-stable, within a mutually beneficial division of labour-like equilibrium. When such conditions are not met, the system most often converges towards mutually detrimental equilibria.

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

In situ ultrastructures of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexan rhoptry secretion systems

Parasites of the phylum Apicomplexa cause important diseases including malaria, cryptosporidiosis and toxoplasmosis. These intracellular pathogens inject the contents of an essential organelle, the rhoptry, into host cells to facilitate invasion and infection. However, the structure and mechanism of this eukaryotic secretion system remain elusive. Here, using cryo-electron tomography and subtomogram averaging, we report the conserved architecture of the rhoptry secretion system in the invasive stages of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexans, Cryptosporidium parvum and Toxoplasma gondii. In both species, we identify helical filaments, which appear to shape and compartmentalize the rhoptries, and an apical vesicle (AV), which facilitates docking of the rhoptry tip at the parasite’s apical region with the help of an elaborate ultrastructure named the rhoptry secretory apparatus (RSA); the RSA anchors the AV at the parasite plasma membrane. Depletion of T. gondii Nd9, a protein required for rhoptry secretion, disrupts the RSA ultrastructure and AV-anchoring. Moreover, T. gondii contains a line of AV-like vesicles, which interact with a pair of microtubules and accumulate towards the AV, leading to a working model for AV-reloading and discharging of multiple rhoptries. Together, our analyses provide an ultrastructural framework to understand how these important parasites deliver effectors into host cells.
ScienceNature.com

Cross-modal auditory priors drive the perception of bistable visual stimuli with reliable differences between individuals

It is a widely held assumption that the brain performs perceptual inference by combining sensory information with prior expectations, weighted by their uncertainty. A distinction can be made between higher- and lower-level priors, which can be manipulated with associative learning and sensory priming, respectively. Here, we simultaneously investigate priming and the differential effect of auditory vs. visual associative cues on visual perception, and we also examine the reliability of individual differences. Healthy individuals (N = 29) performed a perceptual inference task twice with a one-week delay. They reported the perceived direction of motion of dot pairs, which were preceded by a probabilistic visuo-acoustic cue. In 30% of the trials, motion direction was ambiguous, and in half of these trials, the auditory versus the visual cue predicted opposing directions. Cue-stimulus contingency could change every 40 trials. On ambiguous trials where the visual and the auditory cue predicted conflicting directions of motion, participants made more decisions consistent with the prediction of the acoustic cue. Increased predictive processing under stimulus uncertainty was indicated by slower responses to ambiguous (vs. non-ambiguous) stimuli. Furthermore, priming effects were also observed in that perception of ambiguous stimuli was influenced by perceptual decisions on the previous ambiguous and unambiguous trials as well. Critically, behavioural effects had substantial inter-individual variability which showed high test–retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) > 0.78). Overall, higher-level priors based on auditory (vs. visual) information had greater influence on visual perception, and lower-level priors were also in action. Importantly, we observed large and stable differences in various aspects of task performance. Computational modelling combined with neuroimaging could allow testing hypotheses regarding the potential mechanisms causing these behavioral effects. The reliability of the behavioural differences implicates that such perceptual inference tasks could be valuable tools during large-scale biomarker and neuroimaging studies.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ChemistryNature.com

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.
WildlifeNature.com

Biogeography of acoustic biodiversity of NW Mediterranean coralligenous reefs

Monitoring the biodiversity of key habitats and understanding the drivers across spatial scales is essential for preserving ecosystem functions and associated services. Coralligenous reefs are threatened marine biodiversity hotspots that are challenging to monitor. As fish sounds reflect biodiversity in other habitats, we unveiled the biogeography of coralligenous reef sounds across the north-western Mediterranean using data from 27 sites covering 2000 km and 3 regions over a 3-year period. We assessed how acoustic biodiversity is related to habitat parameters and environmental status. We identified 28 putative fish sound types, which is up to four times as many as recorded in other Mediterranean habitats. 40% of these sounds are not found in other coastal habitats, thus strongly related to coralligenous reefs. Acoustic diversity differed between geographical regions. Ubiquitous sound types were identified, including sounds from top-predator species and others that were more specifically related to the presence of ecosystem engineers (red coral, gorgonians), which are key players in maintaining habitat function. The main determinants of acoustic community composition were depth and percentage coverage of coralligenous outcrops, suggesting that fish-related acoustic communities exhibit bathymetric stratification and are related to benthic reef assemblages. Multivariate analysis also revealed that acoustic communities can reflect different environmental states. This study presents the first large-scale map of acoustic fish biodiversity providing insights into the ichthyofauna that is otherwise difficult to assess because of reduced diving times. It also highlights the potential of passive acoustics in providing new aspects of the correlates of biogeographical patterns of this emblematic habitat relevant for monitoring and conservation.
ScienceNature.com

Loss of protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 reduces IL-4-driven alternative macrophage activation

Macrophages are a heterogeneous population of innate immune cells that are often divided into two major subsets: classically activated, typically pro-inflammatory (M1) macrophages that mediate host defense, and alternatively activated, tolerance-inducing (M2) macrophages that exert homeostatic and tissue-regenerative functions. Disturbed macrophage function/differentiation results either in inadequate, excessive immune activation or in a failure to induce efficient protective immune responses against pathogens. Loss-of-function variants in protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) are associated with chronic inflammatory disorders, but the effect of macrophage-intrinsic PTPN2 loss is still poorly understood. Here we report that PTPN2-deficient macrophages fail to acquire an alternatively activated/M2 phenotype. This was the consequence of reduced IL-6 receptor expression and a failure to induce IL-4 receptor in response to IL-6, resulting in an inability to respond to the key M2-inducing cytokine IL-4. Ultimately, failure to adequately respond to IL-6 and IL-4 resulted in increased levels of M1 macrophage marker expression in vitro and exacerbated lung inflammation upon infection with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in vivo. These results demonstrate that PTPN2 loss interferes with the ability of macrophages to adequately respond to inflammatory stimuli and might explain the increased susceptibility of PTPN2 loss-of-function carriers to developing inflammatory diseases.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

What is the hippocampus?

The hippocampus is a seahorse shaped organ that sits on the underside of each temporal lobe — the part of the brain near our ears. The hippocampus is a small but important part of the brain that's responsible for storing memories, learning and navigation. What does the hippocampus do?. The...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
IndustryNature.com

Oceanic and super-deep continental diamonds share a transition zone origin and mantle plume transportation

Rare oceanic diamonds are believed to have a mantle transition zone origin like super-deep continental diamonds. However, oceanic diamonds have a homogeneous and organic-like light carbon isotope signature (δ13C − 28 to − 20‰) instead of the extremely variable organic to lithospheric mantle signature of super-deep continental diamonds (δ13C − 25‰ to + 3.5‰). Here, we show that with rare exceptions, oceanic diamonds and the isotopically lighter cores of super-deep continental diamonds share a common organic δ13C composition reflecting carbon brought down to the transition zone by subduction, whereas the rims of such super-deep continental diamonds have the same δ13C as peridotitic diamonds from the lithospheric mantle. Like lithospheric continental diamonds, almost all the known occurrences of oceanic diamonds are linked to plume-induced large igneous provinces or ocean islands, suggesting a common connection to mantle plumes. We argue that mantle plumes bring the transition zone diamonds to shallower levels, where only those emplaced at the base of the continental lithosphere might grow rims with lithospheric mantle carbon isotope signatures.
ChemistryNature.com

Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
ChemistryNature.com

WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Majority scoring with backward elimination in PLS for high dimensional spectrum data

Variable selection is crucial issue for high dimensional data modeling, where sample size is smaller compared to number of variables. Recently, majority scoring of filter measures in PLS (MS-PLS) is introduced for variable selection in high dimensional data. Filter measures are not greedy for optimal performance, hence we have proposed majority scoring with backward elimination in PLS (MSBE-PLS). In MSBE-PLS we have considered variable importance on projection (VIP) and selectivity ratio (SR). In each iteration of backward elimination in PLS variables are considered influential if they were selected by both filter indicator. The proposed method is implemented for corn’s and diesel’s content prediction. The corn contents include protein, oil, starch and moisture while diesel contents include boiling point at 50% recovery, cetane number, density, freezing temperature of the fuel, total aromatics, and viscosity. The proposed method outperforms in terms of RMSE when compared with reference methods. In addition to validating the spectrum models, data properties are also examined for explaining prediction behaviors. Moreover, MSBE-PLS select the moderate number of influential variables, hence it presents the parsimonious model for predicting contents based on spectrum data.
ScienceNature.com

Almost global convergence to practical synchronization in the generalized Kuramoto model on networks over the n-sphere

From the flashing of fireflies to autonomous robot swarms, synchronization phenomena are ubiquitous in nature and technology. They are commonly described by the Kuramoto model that, in this paper, we generalise to networks over n-dimensional spheres. We show that, for almost all initial conditions, the sphere model converges to a set with small diameter if the model parameters satisfy a given bound. Moreover, for even n, a special case of the generalized model can achieve phase synchronization with nonidentical frequency parameters. These results contrast with the standard n = 1 Kuramoto model, which is multistable (i.e., has multiple equilibria), and converges to phase synchronization only if the frequency parameters are identical. Hence, this paper shows that the generalized network Kuramoto models for n ≥ 2 displays more coherent and predictable behavior than the standard n = 1 model, a desirable property both in flocks of animals and for robot control.
ScienceNature.com

Implicit and explicit learning of Bayesian priors differently impacts bias during perceptual decision-making

Knowledge without awareness, or implicit knowledge, influences a variety of behaviors. It is unknown however, whether implicit knowledge of statistical structure informs visual perceptual decisions or whether explicit knowledge of statistical probabilities is required. Here, we measured visual decision-making performance using a novel task in which humans reported the orientation of two differently colored translational Glass patterns; each color associated with different orientation probabilities. The task design allowed us to assess participants’ ability to learn and use a general orientation prior as well as a color specific feature prior. Classifying decision-makers based on a questionnaire revealed that both implicit and explicit learners implemented a general orientation bias by adjusting the starting point of evidence accumulation in the drift diffusion model framework. Explicit learners additionally adjusted the drift rate offset. When subjects implemented a stimulus specific bias, they did so by adjusting primarily the drift rate offset. We conclude that humans can learn priors implicitly for perceptual decision-making and depending on awareness implement the priors using different mechanisms.
HealthNature.com

The enhancing effects of testosterone in exposure treatment for social anxiety disorder: a randomized proof-of-concept trial

Individuals with a social anxiety disorder (SAD) show hypofunctioning of the hypothalamus–pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which is linked to social fear and avoidance behavior. As testosterone administration has been shown to facilitate social-approach behavior in this population, it may enhance the effectiveness of exposure treatment. In this proof-of-concept study, we performed a randomized clinical assay in which 55 women diagnosed with SAD received two exposure therapy sessions. Session 1 was supplemented with either testosterone (0.50 mg) or placebo. Next, transfer effects of testosterone augmentation on within-session subjective fear responses and SAD symptom severity were assessed during a second, unenhanced exposure session (session 2) and at a 1-month follow-up, respectively. The participants having received testosterone showed a more reactive fear pattern, with higher peaks and steeper reductions in fear levels in session 2. Post-hoc exploration of moderating effects of endogenous testosterone levels, revealed that this pattern was specific for women with high basal testosterone, both in the augmented and in the transfer session. In contrast, the participants with low endogenous testosterone showed reduced peak fear levels throughout session 1, again with transfer to the unenhanced session. Testosterone did not significantly affect self-reported anxiety. The effects of testosterone supplementation on fear levels show transfer to non-enhanced exposure, with effects being modulated by endogenous testosterone. These first preliminary results indicate that testosterone may act on important fear mechanisms during exposure, providing the empirical groundwork for further exploration of multi-session testosterone-enhanced exposure treatment for SAD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
SoftwareNature.com

Anytime collaborative brain–computer interfaces for enhancing perceptual group decision-making

In this paper we present, and test in two realistic environments, collaborative Brain-Computer Interfaces (cBCIs) that can significantly increase both the speed and the accuracy of perceptual group decision-making. The key distinguishing features of this work are: (1) our cBCIs combine behavioural, physiological and neural data in such a way as to be able to provide a group decision at any time after the quickest team member casts their vote, but the quality of a cBCI-assisted decision improves monotonically the longer the group decision can wait; (2) we apply our cBCIs to two realistic scenarios of military relevance (patrolling a dark corridor and manning an outpost at night where users need to identify any unidentified characters that appear) in which decisions are based on information conveyed through video feeds; and (3) our cBCIs exploit Event-Related Potentials (ERPs) elicited in brain activity by the appearance of potential threats but, uniquely, the appearance time is estimated automatically by the system (rather than being unrealistically provided to it). As a result of these elements, in the two test environments, groups assisted by our cBCIs make both more accurate and faster decisions than when individual decisions are integrated in more traditional manners.
Mental HealthNature.com

Insula activity in resting-state differentiates bipolar from unipolar depression: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Symptomatic overlap of depressive episodes in bipolar disorder (BD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) is a major diagnostic and therapeutic problem. Mania in medical history remains the only reliable distinguishing marker which is problematic given that episodes of depression compared to episodes of mania are more frequent and predominantly present at the beginning of BD. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) is a non-invasive, task-free, and well-tolerated method that may provide diagnostic markers acquired from spontaneous neural activity. Previous rs-fMRI studies focused on differentiating BD from MDD depression were inconsistent in their findings due to low sample power, heterogeneity of compared samples, and diversity of analytical methods. This meta-analysis investigated resting-state activity differences in BD and MDD depression using activation likelihood estimation. PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus and Google Scholar databases were searched for whole-brain rs-fMRI studies which compared MDD and BD currently depressed patients between Jan 2000 and August 2020. Ten studies were included, representing 234 BD and 296 MDD patients. The meta-analysis found increased activity in the left insula and adjacent area in MDD compared to BD. The finding suggests that the insula is involved in neural activity patterns during resting-state that can be potentially used as a biomarker differentiating both disorders.

