Visual Art

DDAA's 'framed function' hotel room in tokyo is a blank canvas displaying abstract objects

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDDAA designed a cube room dubbed ‘framed function’, taking part in BnA art hotel in tokyo which features rooms all produced by different artists. the place is equipped with plain white walls and a large bed that creates the feeling of a huge blank canvas, while abstract mobile objects are displayed on them.

#Hotel Room#Art#Tokyo#Interior Design#Ddaa#Bna
