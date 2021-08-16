DDAA's 'framed function' hotel room in tokyo is a blank canvas displaying abstract objects

Does your dining room have what it takes to stand out and to look every bit as beautiful and as stylish as you want it to? If the answer to this question is not exactly the most positive one, don’t let that discourage you. There’s always room for improvement when it comes to interior design and decor in general. A modern dining room doesn’t need much to look chic and sophisticated but you have to choose each detail with great care and to constantly look at the big picture if you want the ambiance to be no less than charming.