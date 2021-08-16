Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

New school vaccine and testing initiative to be announced today

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qQyB_0bSt3IhR00

State leaders will visit Cumberland County on Aug. 16 to discuss new COVID-19 vaccine and testing initiatives, which they say will better support schools.

This announcement comes as schools and districts across Pennsylvania continue to work on their back-to-school safety plans for the fall.

Some schools and districts have already revealed their back-to-school safety guidelines, while others are debating what to do. The challenge continues for educators, as they prepare for the 2021-22 school year. From the highly contagious Delta variant, to vaccines not yet authorized for children 11-years-old and younger, all while working to ensure students and staff are staying safe.

Regardless if districts have decided to require masks or not, plans can still change with the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Regarding a statewide mandate for masks and vaccines, Governor Tom Wolf said there are no plans for that at this time. He said the decision is up to districts, however, the state is strongly encouraging schools to follow CDC guidelines.

The CDC recommends universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors in all K through 12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

On Monday at 1 p.m., the Department of Health Acting Secretary, Alison Beam, and Department of Education head, Noe Ortega, will stop by the Capitol Area Intermediate Unit in Pennsboro Township. They're expected to reveal new COVID-19 vaccine and testing initiatives, which they say will better support schools.

Officials say the new initiatives will preserve in-person education and school sports during the pandemic.

As the first day of school approaches, be sure to check your district website to familiarize yourself with the guidelines they put in place.

The CDC lists the following as its latest guidance for masks as of August 13.

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 0

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Cumberland County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Sports#Vaccinations#School Safety#Cdc#The Department Of Health#Department Of Education#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy