Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 07:55:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR CABO ROJO, GUANICA AND LAJAS The heavy rain has ended, and only brief showers are affecting the area. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Lajas#Lajas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sublette, Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Sublette; Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sublette County in west central Wyoming North central Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 911 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Farson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Big Sandy Recreational Area around 925 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Bristol County, RIweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 EDT Target Area: Bristol STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bristol * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are beginning to decrease and will become light overnight.
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Southeastern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Southeastern Orangeburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Barnwell, Bamberg and southwestern Orangeburg Counties through 300 PM EDT At 236 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Denmark, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Monmouth County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 6.1 1.7 0.6 Minor 22/08 AM 5.8 1.4 1.0 Minor 22/09 PM 5.7 1.3 0.3 Minor 23/09 AM 5.1 0.7 0.3 None 23/09 PM 5.6 1.2 0.3 None 24/10 AM 5.0 0.6 0.2 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 7.1 1.9 1.1 Minor 22/08 AM 6.7 1.5 1.5 Minor 22/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.5 None 23/09 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None 23/09 PM 6.5 1.3 0.7 None 24/10 AM 6.0 0.8 0.7 None
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.
Elmore County, IDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 20:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho * Until 930 PM MDT.. * At 852 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mountain Home Air Force Base, or 9 miles west of Mountain Home, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mountain Home around 910 PM MDT. Tollgate around 930 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Marshall County, TNweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Maury, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Marshall; Maury; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Marshall County in middle Tennessee Northern Maury County in middle Tennessee Southwestern Williamson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, Spring Hill, Thompson`s Station, I-65 East Of Columbia, Santa Fe and Williamsport. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sublette County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Green River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sublette and northwestern Sweetwater Counties through 915 PM MDT At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 11 miles northwest of Farson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Sandy Recreational Area around 905 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Washington County, RIweather.gov

Hurricane Warning issued for Block Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Block Island HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Block Island * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hansford, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Texas, southeastern Cimarron, southwestern Hansford, Sherman and northeastern Dallam Counties through 545 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Stratford, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stratford, Griggs and Texhoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 335 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blount Springs, or 15 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT/500 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 528 PM CDT/428 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hobbs, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 408 PM MDT, a 59 mph wind gust was reported near Hobbs. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Monument, Nadine, Humble City, Knowles, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark and Higginbotham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Transylvania County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Transylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Transylvania, northwestern Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 500 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Pickens, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Jocassee, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pickens, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Table Rock State Park, Liberty, Lake Keowee and Pumpkintown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Owyhee County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southwest Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Elmore and east central Owyhee Counties through 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hot Spring, or 22 miles southwest of Glenns Ferry, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bruneau Sand Dunes around 840 PM MDT. Pot Hole Butte around 850 PM MDT. Hammett around 900 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Oldham County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oldham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Oldham County through 915 PM CDT At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Adrian, or 15 miles west of Vega, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Adrian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Uinta County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Duchesne...east central Summit and southeastern Uinta Counties through 1000 PM MDT At 915 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Mirror Lake, or 39 miles southeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robertson and Kings Peak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Kent County, RIweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Eastern Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 EDT Target Area: Eastern Kent STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Warwick * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Strong Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Sunday morning until early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy