Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Food Stamp Benefits to Permanently Increase by 25% Starting in October

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvzCS_0bSt3EAX00
Spencer Platt, Getty Images

The Biden administration has approved a significant increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families. This permanent increase will be the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Beginning in October, the average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will increase by more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The boost in assistance will help about 42 million SNAP beneficiaries indefinitely.

The bump in aid is being packaged as a major revision of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan. The average per-person benefits will increase from $121 to $157.

The increase is part of a multi-pronged Biden administration effort to strengthen the country’s social safety net. Poverty and food security activists maintain that long-running inadequacies in that safety net were made bare by the pandemic, opening up the opportunity to make generation improvements that go beyond the current public health crisis.

Activists also say that pre-pandemic SNAP assistance simply was not enough, forcing many households to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or simply go hungry once funds ran low toward the end of the month.

In 2019, the overall cost of the SNAP program had dropped to just over $60 billion per year . The program is designed to expand and contract with the economy and it has seen a significant increase during the pandemic. As of May, there were about 42 million people receiving aid at a cost close to $100 billion.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stamps#Food Safety#Food Security#Economy#Thrifty Food Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. Politicsmeatpoultry.com

USDA to raise SNAP benefits 21% in October

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Aug. 16 released a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, which since 1975 has been used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Based on this reevaluation, the USDA said it would raise average SNAP benefits — excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief — for fiscal year 2022 by about 21% compared with fiscal year 2019, the last full year before the onset of the pandemic. It would be the largest-ever increase in base SNAP benefit levels. The adjustment will take effect Oct. 1.
AgriculturePosted by
Well+Good

The Biden Administration Just Revised the Food Stamp Program To Up Monthly Benefits by Over 25 Percent

This week, the Biden administration made history by taking unprecedented steps to end hunger in the United States. On Monday, the USDA announced that all 42 million Americans registered with the U.S. food stamp program, often referred to as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (or SNAP), will receive an increase in aid larger than ever before. The bump means an extra 25 percent, on average, compared to pre-pandemic levels. While a number of COVID-era changes went into effect as temporary emergency measures throughout 2020 and the early part of this year, these new rule changes will be permanent.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Modernizes the Thrifty Food Plan, Updates SNAP Benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on October 1, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsObserver-Reporter

USDA announces SNAP benefits increase

For the first time in 15 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its Thrifty Food Plan. On Monday the USDA announced the plan had been re-evaluated for the first time since 2006 and, based on current prices and food trends, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will increase Oct. 1.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

US food stamp program gets first update in 45 years

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on 1 October 2021.
AgricultureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Much-needed hike for SNAP benefits

More than 400,00 Minnesotans rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed themselves and their families. It is a critical part of the safety net, reaching every corner of the state and across every age group, from infants to seniors. But as vital as this program is, its benefits...
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

What a $30 monthly increase in food stamps means for recipients

People who receive food stamps will see a permanent increase beginning in October. The Joe Biden administration has approved the largest boost in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamps program. Those benefits will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels, from $121 to $157 a month for the average recipient.
Agriculturenatchitochesparishjournal.com

SNAP benefits increased for first time in over 45 years to reflect current cost realities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan on Aug. 16, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on Oct. 1, 2021. Louisiana is set to see a $436 increase (SEE CHART BELOW).
U.S. Politicsmynews13.com

SNAP benefits get permanent boost, largest single increase in its history

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that individuals using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will soon see a permanent increase in their monthly funds. Starting on Oct. 1, the average SNAP benefit will increase by an average of $36.24 per individual each month, or about $1.19 more per...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration confirms it will boost food stamps by record amount

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) on Monday will announce revised nutrition standards dramatically boosting average food stamp benefits, the agency confirmed on Sunday. The New York Times first reported the plan to unveil the largest permanent benefits increase in the history of the government’s primary anti-hunger program,...
U.S. Politicsheraldsun.com

SNAP benefits to go up an average of $36 per month in October. Here’s what to know

President Joe Biden’s administration will increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits this fall. The U.S Department of Agriculture said Monday that the increase follows a reevaluation of the model it uses to calculate the benefits, called the Thrifty Food Plan. The increase, which excludes the additional funds added as part of COVID-19 relief, starts Oct. 1.
U.S. PoliticsDetroit Free Press

Monthly SNAP benefits to jump more than 25%, largest in food stamp history: What to know

More food benefits, approved by the Biden administration, are headed to Michigan individuals receiving monthly food assistance. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it has revised nutrition guidelines for the Thrifty Food Plan, or TFP, and will boost the average pre-pandemic amount of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps, families receive.
Agriculturecbs19news

SNAP recipients to see increase following USDA re-evaluation

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who get assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase in their benefits in October. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a re-evaluation of its Thrifty Food Plan on Monday. According to a release, this is used to calculate SNAP benefits, and...
U.S. PoliticsKRMS Radio

Food Stamp Benefits Raised By 25% For Residents Nationwide

Residents who receive snap benefits are getting a permanent 25% increase. President Biden approving the increase, which will start in October, the largest increase in the program’s history. The boost is part of the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which will boost the per-person pay from $121 to $157 a month.
BusinessPosted by
The Center Square

Inflation drives record increase in SNAP benefits

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues its upward trend, government programs are giving Americans raises to keep up. The Biden administration announced Monday a historic increase to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated the Thrifty Food Plan, a wide-ranging report that updates the expected cost to healthily feed a family of four.

Comments / 0

Community Policy