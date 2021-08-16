Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centre County, PA

Here’s what’s on tap for entertainment acts at the Grange Fair

Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs eager crowds head back to Grange Fair this summer following the fair’s 2020 hiatus, they’re sure to find plenty of ways to stay entertained. But if you had your heart set on seeing last year’s Grandstand acts, such as country stars Gabby Barrett or Eddie Montgomery, you’re in particular luck. For the fair’s entertainment chair, Kris McCloskey, putting together this year’s Grandstand lineup was just as simple as rebooking the acts on schedule for last year’s fair.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre County, PA
Entertainment
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Powell
Person
Gabby Barrett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grange Fair#Grandstand#Montgomery Gentry#The Texas Tenors#Christian#The Southside Stage#The Celebrity Chef Farm#State High#The Overlook Grill#Rising Sun Meat Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy