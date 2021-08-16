Here’s what’s on tap for entertainment acts at the Grange Fair

As eager crowds head back to Grange Fair this summer following the fair’s 2020 hiatus, they’re sure to find plenty of ways to stay entertained. But if you had your heart set on seeing last year’s Grandstand acts, such as country stars Gabby Barrett or Eddie Montgomery, you’re in particular luck. For the fair’s entertainment chair, Kris McCloskey, putting together this year’s Grandstand lineup was just as simple as rebooking the acts on schedule for last year’s fair.