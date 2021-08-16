Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

Letters: Callousness is a disheartening part of pandemic; Vaccination is a path toward normal life

By CDT readers
Centre Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most traumatic aspects of this pandemic has been witnessing the catastrophic collapse of empathy and compassion toward other people. A certain segment of Americans has shirked their responsibility to care for their neighbors by opposing pandemic mitigation efforts at every turn, making up excuse after excuse not to do even the bare minimum necessary to contain the virus.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson Township, PA
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normal Life#Pandemic#Police#Callousness#Americans#State College Vaccination#Covid#Medicaid#Penn State#State College Cob#State College Council#Community Oversight Board#Fiat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy