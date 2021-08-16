The Mayfair Townhouse: a quirky, theatrical new hotel

Ridgewood NJ, Bow Tie Cinemas Warner Quad will feature a Sopranos Sessions: A Special Theatrical Triple Feature is an unforgettable cinema event offering fans of The Sopranos unique insights from the Critics, the Cast & the Creator about this epic, multi-award-winning series that is still regularly cited as being one of the best television series of all time. Acclaimed TV CRITICS Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz, authors of the best-selling book “The Sopranos Sessions” meet at Holsten’s in Bloomfield, New Jersey, the location of the controversial last scene of The Sopranos, to discuss the series. This cinema exclusive will also be accompanied by an intimate and hugely entertaining dinner with key members of THE CAST of The Sopranos, as they reminisce about the show.
Comments / 0