The Mayfair Townhouse: a quirky, theatrical new hotel

Athens, Greece – August 11, 2021 – Urban hotel collection Brown Hotels, has today announced the official launch of its first three properties in Athens, Greece, marking the third international location for the Tel Aviv-born hotel group. Expanding into the Greek capital, Brown Hotels has opened three unique hotels in the heart of Athens, ushering in a new wave of hospitality to the increasingly popular destination. Each boasting an individual design and concept, Brown Acropol, DAVE Red Athens and Villa Brown Ermou are the first of seven new properties by Brown Hotels set to open in Greece over the next two years, as the hotel group firmly establishes itself on the Greek market.