Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas looking to take advantage of the opportunity to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Payton Pritchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Las Vegas#Nba Summer League#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Pritchard’s a pro, Madar shows potential in first Summer League game

Come for Yam Madar, stay to see the growth of the Boston Celtics young contingent. After a season devoid of Summer League, the kids are back and looking to earn regular-season rotation minutes. Playing in expanded roles, now’s the time to witness what Boston’s youthful bench rotation can do when given the opportunity.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Aaron Nesmith erupts, Payton Pritchard shines and more Celtics takeaways from Summer League win over Nuggets

LAS VEGAS -- Four takeaways from the Celtics’ convincing 107-82 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 overall. Aaron Nesmith puts on a shooting clinic: The No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft had a rough start in his Summer League opener on Sunday but bounced back in a big way against the Nuggets. The 6-foot-6 wing erupted for 31 points over the first three quarters, making seven of his first nine attempts from 3-point range and 12-of-15 from the field overall in just 17 minutes. He was also incredibly active on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds, easily looking like the best player on the floor in the blowout win over the Nuggets. Nesmith had a slow start out of the gate last season but he looked a cut above the competition on the court, which should be the case for any second-year pro at Summer League. Nesmith finished with 33 points in the win.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Summer League teaching Payton Pritchard important late game lesson

The NBA Summer League is a place for young, budding stars to prove their worth. While the league is usually for rookies to try to impress and make a roster, some sophomores utilize the tournament to refine their skills. For the Celtics, sophomore guard Payton Pritchard is that guy. In...
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Magic in Summer League; Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser shoot lights out

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics, armed with their returners of NBA experience, are predictably dominating their opposition. This time it was a blowout 108-71 victory Thursday over the Magic, improving Boston’s Summer League record to 3-0. With an undefeated record and two huge wins, the Celtics could be in the championship game pending they beat the 76ers at 5 p.m. Saturday.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Offer Update On Payton Pritchard, Yam Madar For Summer League Final

The Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the Summer League championship game Tuesday, but it’s to be determined whether they’ll be with two of their most exciting players. Payton Pritchard left the Celtics in Las Vegas to participate in the Portland Pro Am, something worked out between him and the team. After Boston clinched the title game, Pritchard tweeted out his intention to head back to UNLV to be with his team.
NBAMining Journal

Detroit Pistons’ top pick Cade Cunningham called NBA Summer League standout

Payton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas looking to take advantage of the opportunity to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished. The second-year point guard was one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas before leaving the team...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith 'too good for summer league' per Athletic analyst

The Boston Celtics have been dominating Las Vegas Summer League this year, and two of their second-year players have been no small part of the reason why. This has been lost on some of the world’s keener basketball minds, with point guard Payton Pritchard and small forward Aaron Nesmith both shining in the Sin City exhibition series games they have appeared in.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy