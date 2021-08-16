Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Week

By Ron Smiley
Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhLDM_0bSt1cEH00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — I hope you enjoyed a mainly dry weekend with rain chances spiking again today.

The good news is it looks like our severe weather chances won’t be nearly as high as last week with perhaps some severe weather impacting us on Tuesday but that’s really about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoEyC_0bSt1cEH00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Things do get interesting Wednesday and Thursday as our rain chances will come from what is now tropical storm Fred.

For today we will continue to see a mid level low lift, with the center of rotation moving along the Ohio-Indiana state lines.

Radar shows a light and steady rain has developed on the low’s eastern flank.

This is where satellite imagery shows a moisture tongue with dew points well into the 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ztjj7_0bSt1cEH00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This zone stretches from the Indiana-Ohio state line through off the east coast.

This zone is also where we are seeing scattered to widespread showers. Thunderstorm activity is minimal and should be little to none through the day.

We stay in the zone of instability on Tuesday. While our rain coverage will go down (I have it at 40%), our storm chance will go up. Fast moving storms will be possible with strong wind possibly making their way down to the surface on Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It appears right now that places to the northwest will have a higher chance than places to the southeast of seeing severe weather.

The biggest unknown right now is what we can expect on Wednesday into Thursday due to the remnants of tropical storm Fred.

I have our rain chances up for both days to widespread. While the track can change, generally this far out (less than two days) won’t see a significant change in track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCiQN_0bSt1cEH00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Rain totals of more than an inch should be expected region wide.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

