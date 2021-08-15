Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

20 Awesome Art Classes for Philly Kids

By Cait Sumner
mommypoppins.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt classes are a great way to help kids hone their creativity, to discover new talents, or even just de-stress. There are so many great places in and near Philly to discover art, and many of them offer classes for aspiring young artists. Some even offer homeschool classes for kids who learn at home and are looking to socialize with their peers.

mommypoppins.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Visual Arts#Art School#Art Classes#Young Artists Program#Manayunk Art Center#Family Arts Academy#Pafa#Zoom#Portside Arts Center#Paint Art Academy#The Clay Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

The best kids events in Philly this week

📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar. Learning something new is what back to school is all about. But why wait until Labor Day to get your kids’ brains back into working condition? This week, you can expose them to opera, bird migration, Greek mythology, pediatrics, and roller skating. Textbooks can wait.
Nogales, AZNogales International

Hilltop Gallery offers Saturday art classes for kids

The Saturday at the Gallery Art for Kids program is returning to Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, starting on Aug. 14. The class will be held three Saturdays each month during the school year, the gallery said in an announcement. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to attend. Alma Piña...
Victoria, TXvictoriacollege.edu

VC offering variety of art classes this fall

Kimberly Higdon has discovered a new passion after taking art classes at Victoria College. “You learn technical things like techniques and materials, but you also learn how to push boundaries of how to express yourself through two-dimensional art,” Higdon said. Higdon, who has completed VC’s Drawing I and II classes,...
Visual Artcordovanartschool.com

Art Classes for Adults

Keep up to date with Cordovan and learn about limited time offers on our Facebook Page!. If you have always wanted to paint & draw, but just haven't found the time, now is your chance. Offered in the evenings, this class is all about relaxing after a long-day while taking your art skills to the next level. You will get started by finding a photo to draw or paint that interests you (or you can bring one from home). Then, you'll work side by side with a professional artist to guide you as you learn how to train you eyes to see. You'll learn the tricks and techniques that will help your art come to life. All mediums are OK to use in this class. For Beginners and Advanced students. You will work at your own speed.
Visual Artsaddlebrookeprogress.com

Upcoming Art Classes

In-person art classes are back in the Topaz Room at the Arts and Craft Center at the MountainView Country Club complex!. The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is proud to announce the return of our premier instructors Laurie Brussel, Karen Brungardt, Deb Kress, Renee Pearson, Robbie Summers, and other fine instructors as they get scheduled.
Visual Artcordovanartschool.com

Round Rock Studio, Art Classes for all Ages

Cordovan offers classes for artists of all skill levels. Our teachers are professional artists who enjoy helping, encouraging and expanding their students art skills. Join a class with us today to learn, make new friends, and grow an an artist! Enrollment is always open! Jump in at any time!. Keep...
Restaurantsbestofnj.com

The Best Diners in New Jersey

If New Jersey is known for anything, it’s diners. But what makes diners so great? We think it’s partly because they are always open late and they offer huge menus. Meaning no matter how large your group is or how diverse their palates are, there is something to order. Which is why everyone in NJ has a favorite diner. So where are the best diners in New Jersey?
Kidsmommypoppins.com

Top Mommy & Me Classes Near DC

Once our kids reach a certain age, it can often feel like we are spectators in their lives—shuttling them to and from school and extracurriculars, watching from the sidelines as they play sports., etc. But when kids are babies, toddlers, and preschoolers, most of their activities consist of Mommy & Me classes. These classes for kids and grown-ups are not only fun, but also a great way to bond with your little one during such a fleeting time in their lives.
Keizer, ORkeizertimes.com

Sullivan speaking on arts for kids with disabilities

Kari Sullivan will speak about Kaleidoscope before the community at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. The event is sponsored by the McNary Ladies Golf Association Social Group. The public is invited. There is no cost to attend but food and beverages will be available from the restaurant’s menu. Kaleidoscope...
Saint Peter, MNsouthernminn.com

Art teacher brings creative classes to St. Peter parks

There’s little question that it’s good for kids to get outdoors when it comes to the spring, summer and fall seasons, but it doesn’t hurt to add a little creativity to play time either. St. Peter Community Education has recently partnered with local art teacher April Malphurs to bring the Mobile Art Studio to parks across town. “I approached April to see if she’d be interested in doing this,” said Community and Family Education Director Tami Skinner. “She’s really talented, and I’m really excited to be able to bring art to kids. I just think art brings so much joy.” Malphurs has been a teacher since 1993 and has mostly taught young kids. Her park lessons are designed to draw in that demographic. “I’ve also always been fascinated with how you can see their brain are changing in their artwork,” she said of working with youngsters. “It’s a science piece that kinds of fascinates me in art.” The lessons, which feature drawing, painting, natural art and more, are designed to help kids with more than just creativity. “I’m focusing on social-emotional learning through the arts this summer, just because COVID has been really hard on kids,” she said. “I start with a calming exercise, and we go over ways to regulate yourself and just focus in on those emotions.” Soon to be third grader Bryce Garberich recently attended his second Mobile Art Studio class, and said, “I like it. It’s fun and I get to be creative.” The lessons take place 9 a.m. Monday at Ramsey Park; 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marway Park; 1 p.m. Wednesday at North Elementary; 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Green Valley Park; 9 a.m. Friday at Gorman Park; and 11 a.m. Friday at Fairview Apartments. The program ends Aug. 20, but Skinner hopes to see it back next year.
Salina, KSksal.com

New Exhibit Opening at Art Center

A new exhibit opens at the Salina Art Center this week. According to the organization, Contemporary Textile opens Wednesday. Galleries are open at the Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Wednesday-Sunday, and admission is free. Visit www.salinaartcenter.org for gallery hours and additional programming information. The exhibition runs through October 3, 2021.
New Milford, CTRegister Citizen

New Milford arts center offers adult clay class

NEW MILFORD — Village Center for the Arts at 12 Main Street is offering Adult Clay Hand-Building classes on Monday nights. This beginner/intermediate class is for those interested in developing basic clay hand-building skills while creating glaze-fired pieces of art with the teacher. No experience is necessary. The classes run...
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Cultural Arts Center announces fall class schedule

Registration is now open for Fall 2021 classes for all ages and abilities at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, with classes starting at $25. More than 100 classes are available, from visual arts and fiber arts to music classes and more. Among other highlights are jewelry design, framing, watercolors, ceramics, floral design, and photography. Class sizes are kept small, with generally no more than 15 students. Masks are required while inside the building at all times.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Just £29 for a BYOB painting class at Art Social Club

Yep, that’s bring-your-own-booze. And you don’t even need to be able to draw, either…. Innovative stencil technique means you don’t need any previous skills. Expert advice to help you create your masterpieces. All about fun and rediscovering creativity. Time Out says. Look, let’s get the first big selling point out...
Gainesville, TXKTEN.com

Gainesville gallery plans art classes in September

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) --Vantage Point Art Gallery is introducing a new way for adults to spend an evening in downtown Gainesville. The gallery's opening day was on June 18, but owner Katie Brinkley wanted to turn the space at 107 West California Street into something more. Now she is in...
Educationwgnsradio.com

Performing Arts AFTER SCHOOL Classes at the Center for the Arts

Tue and Thu (Sept. 7-Nov. 21, 2021) 4:30-6:30PM PERFORMING ARTS AFTER SCHOOL CLASSES at the Center for the Arts (110 W. College St.). This is for ages 9-18. Tuition is $300 in full or $40 per week. The students will perform in Disney’s “MOANA, JR.”. For more information or to purchase tickets, phone 615-904-ARTS (2787) or visit website www.BoroArts.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy