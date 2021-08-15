20 Awesome Art Classes for Philly Kids

There’s little question that it’s good for kids to get outdoors when it comes to the spring, summer and fall seasons, but it doesn’t hurt to add a little creativity to play time either. St. Peter Community Education has recently partnered with local art teacher April Malphurs to bring the Mobile Art Studio to parks across town. “I approached April to see if she’d be interested in doing this,” said Community and Family Education Director Tami Skinner. “She’s really talented, and I’m really excited to be able to bring art to kids. I just think art brings so much joy.” Malphurs has been a teacher since 1993 and has mostly taught young kids. Her park lessons are designed to draw in that demographic. “I’ve also always been fascinated with how you can see their brain are changing in their artwork,” she said of working with youngsters. “It’s a science piece that kinds of fascinates me in art.” The lessons, which feature drawing, painting, natural art and more, are designed to help kids with more than just creativity. “I’m focusing on social-emotional learning through the arts this summer, just because COVID has been really hard on kids,” she said. “I start with a calming exercise, and we go over ways to regulate yourself and just focus in on those emotions.” Soon to be third grader Bryce Garberich recently attended his second Mobile Art Studio class, and said, “I like it. It’s fun and I get to be creative.” The lessons take place 9 a.m. Monday at Ramsey Park; 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marway Park; 1 p.m. Wednesday at North Elementary; 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Green Valley Park; 9 a.m. Friday at Gorman Park; and 11 a.m. Friday at Fairview Apartments. The program ends Aug. 20, but Skinner hopes to see it back next year.