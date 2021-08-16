Patty Mills was a San Antonio Spurs great so have the Brooklyn Nets picked up the most underrated signing of NBA free agency?
In reality, it was over in 2016. The San Antonio Spurs had a glorious run of 17 straight 50-win seasons with Tim Duncan that included five NBA championships. But even when he retired, head coach Gregg Popovich and the front office had done a solid job of bridging into the next generation. Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were around for another season, but Lamarcus Aldridge had been brought in to fill the position of All-Star big man, and the team had a potential best player in the world under contract in Kawhi Leonard.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0