NFL

Bradlee Anae had a good showing for the Cowboys pass rush against Arizona

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Dallas selected Bradlee Anae in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they hoped they were getting the same kind of impact player they saw at Utah, the one who became the program’s all-time leader in career sacks. Anae’s rookie season would be uneventful, however, as he registered just six snaps on defense. With such humble beginnings to his professional career, Cowboy fans hoped to see more in year two from Anae. If Friday night against Arizona is any indication, he is fighting to become a meaningful player in the defensive rotation.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Injury

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a telling admission on Dak Prescott’s injury status. Prescott is recovered from his devastating 2020 leg injury, though he’s currently dealing with another injury in his shoulder. The Cowboys have shut Prescott down from throwing for a bit, though he...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dez & Jaylon: Cowboys Guilty of NFL 'Taunting'?

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera has a simple explanation for why the NFL is cracking down on players' taunting. Think of the children, basically. “Quite honestly, we don’t need the young people to see that,” Rivera said. “We don’t need the Pop Warner, peewee football kids seeing us act like that. We want to put it out there as professionally as possible.”
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Conflicting reports on Dak Prescott’s injury swirling

After reports that Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott might have lingering injury issues this season, a new statement has emerged saying the quarterback is allegedly just fine according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. “#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) has had ‘absolutely no setbacks’ in his rehab and remains on track...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Adam Schefter: Dak Prescott might not return to full health this season

Dak Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short due to a gruesome broken ankle. As he returned to the practice field in Cowboys’ training camp this month, Prescott has also been hindered by a shoulder strain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that Prescott isn’t fully healthy, and it might take a while before he is.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Who started for the Texans against the Cowboys?

Texans coach David Culley said every available player was expected to play against the Cowboys, and, indeed, more starters played in Dallas. Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback and was 2-for-5 passing for 10 yards in his three drives. Mark Ingram, an 11-year veteran who played with Culley in Baltimore, started...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners and Losers: Cowboys QBs separate themselves in loss, a 5th WR emerges?

The Dallas Cowboys extend their “meaningless” losing streak to three straight games after falling to the Houston Texans 20-14 in what was considered their dress rehearsal. The performances Saturday night would be best described as a mixed bag for a team that couldn’t score in the second half. As always, there are winners and there are losers, so it’s time to dive in.

