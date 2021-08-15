Bradlee Anae had a good showing for the Cowboys pass rush against Arizona
When Dallas selected Bradlee Anae in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they hoped they were getting the same kind of impact player they saw at Utah, the one who became the program’s all-time leader in career sacks. Anae’s rookie season would be uneventful, however, as he registered just six snaps on defense. With such humble beginnings to his professional career, Cowboy fans hoped to see more in year two from Anae. If Friday night against Arizona is any indication, he is fighting to become a meaningful player in the defensive rotation.allfans.co
