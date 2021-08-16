Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $437,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicles#Sec#Passenger Cars#Toyota Motor Co#Tm#Sec#Next Financial Group Inc#Bogart Wealth Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Peg#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “. LSF has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Laird Superfood from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
Economymodernreaders.com

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “. A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Purchases $22,297.09 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CFO Marc David Benathen acquired 3,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $22,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $123,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “. Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “
Economymodernreaders.com

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “. Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy