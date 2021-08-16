AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 5,730 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)
AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
