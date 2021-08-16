Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Foods that damage your immune strength

mainstreet-nashville.com
 5 days ago

Kryptonite immobilizes Superman. Spider-Man’s archenemy, Venom, changes from predator to weakling at the sight of a flame. And you? Well, it turns out certain foods have superpowers that weaken your immune system, transforming you from super-germ fighter to a target for everything from the common cold to COVID-19. The most immune-weakening consumables are:

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune System#Processed Foods#Drs#Fruit#Coke#Big Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Healthmarthastewart.com

The Connection Between Your Gut and Immune Health

The more we learn about gut health, the better we understand its connection to the rest of our body's systems—including our immunity. The gut itself is home to some 100 trillion microbes, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microscopic organisms, which play an important role in health and disease, explains Elinor Zhou, MD, a gastroenterologist at Mercy Medical Center's Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease.
Petsmainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: If you aren't getting vaccinated for yourself - do it for your pet!

When John Legend did the ad “This Shot Is Our Shot” to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and then put his inoculation up online, he was thinking about all the heartache that could be prevented by protecting folks from contracting the sometimes-fatal infection. But we bet John and his wife Chrissy Teigen — who posted info on her shot on Facebook — didn’t know what a huge benefit their inoculations would be to their bulldogs Pablo, Penny and Pippa and their poodle named Petey.
Fitnessmainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: The amazing power of diet to cool menopause hot flashes

In 2014, then 61-year-old Emma Thompson joked about her hot flashes as she accepted a best actress award from the National Board of Review for her role in “Saving Mr. Banks”: “It’s such a cold night. You know, it’s the first time I’ve been actively grateful for the menopause.” Sound familiar?
Healthtelegraphherald.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Shades of brain health

In 1986, when Cyndi Lauper sang “True Colors” — “I see your true colors shining through/I see your true colors and that’s why I love you/So don’t be afraid to let them show” — she had no idea just how important it was for everyone to put those true colors on display ... on their breakfast, lunch and dinner plates! But a new study in the journal Neurology reveals the power of colorful fruits and vegetables to protect you from cognitive decline as you get older.
HealthPosted by
northfortynews

5 Ways to Boost Your Immune System

1. Gut Health: Most of your immune system is in your gut and plays an important role in immune system balance known as homeostasis. When the immune system is functioning correctly, it protects your body from exposure to bacteria, fungi, parasites, viruses, and toxins. Food can be the body’s best...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Victoria Nogales

Increase Your Immunity In a Healthy Way

PHOENIX, AZ - When illness and flu season are in full force, many people try special foods and supplements that they think will help “fight disease” and “boost immunity.” The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in products that market themselves and claim to boost immunity. However, do any particular foods or diets really boost immunity?
ScienceTimes-Argus

RIH: The microbiome and your immune system

The microbiome is a collection of microorganisms within our genome that includes bacteria, fungi and viruses which work together to perform many important functions without us even having to think about. Trillions of microbes digest food to generate nutrients for host cells, synthesize vitamins, metabolize drugs, detoxify carcinogens, stimulate renewal of cells in the gut lining, and activate and support the immune system.
CancerPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Best Foods to Support Your Immune System During Chemo

If you're getting cancer treatment, you might be wondering if there's a way to build up your immune system during chemotherapy. While eating certain foods might support immunity, getting enough calories and protein to keep your body well-nourished is also very important. Good nutrition sets the stage for better tolerating...
Fitnesstelegraphherald.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Exercise common sense to delay dementia

Brute strength: 6-foot-9 “Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson set a world deadlifting record by lifting 1,104 pounds. Brain power: Dr. Sho Yano has an IQ of 200, started college at age 9 and earned an M.D. and Ph.D. by the time he was 21. Imagine if such brains and...
Healthtelegraphherald.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Playing hooky from your statin? Look for some new alternatives

There are over 1 million students in the New York City public school system, and more than 22% of them are chronically absent from the classroom (pre-pandemic). That’s not good for their future. But even more adults — around 50% — fail to show up for their life-saving daily dose of a statin. Now, that really threatens their future.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Natural Ways to Boost Your Immunity, Says Science

The immune system is an incredibly complicated machine with a huge job: To project the body against illness-causing invaders and repair it from injury. The complexity of the immune system and its reactions aren't fully understood. But that doesn't mean you can't give your immunity a boost. Science has found there are five natural ways to boost your immune system. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy