Pets live a life that can fill their owners with jealousy. All of their basic needs are taken care of, money is no object and they pretty much get to do whatever they want with little consequence (though some do show remorse once they realized they did something wrong). In return, pets give their owners unconditional love and affection (this is mainly true for dogs, but applies for most animals, with the exception of some cats that just want to be jerks). Finding a high quality treat is the least a responsible owner can do.