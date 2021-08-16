Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
