Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.