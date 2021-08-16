Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmo#Sec#Meridian Management Co#Ifp Advisors Inc Now#Gradient Investments Llc#Btig Research#Keycorp#Zacks Investment Research#Argus#Tmo#The Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,656 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $31,621.32 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $44,881.92 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy