Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

