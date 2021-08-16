Cancel
Tampa, FL

Morning Briefing: Tropical Storm Fred nears landfall in the Panhandle, Haitian organizations in Tampa ready to help after earthquake and a new drive-thru COVID test site opens in Tampa

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It's mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with scattered then numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday. Some of the thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Florida panhandle later today....

