Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $136.00

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.41.

Credit Suisse Group Raises Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $30.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.83.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Short Interest Update

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $267.00

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.08.
Loop Capital Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $245.00

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.50.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Bank of America

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.64.
StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $46.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Analysts Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $87.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
$10.70 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce sales of $10.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

