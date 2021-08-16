Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $136.00
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.41.www.modernreaders.com
